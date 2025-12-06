Skyharbour Resources (SYHBF) Price Target Increased by 13.41% to 0.64

The average one-year price target for Skyharbour Resources (OTCPK:SYHBF) has been revised to $0.64 / share. This is an increase of 13.41% from the prior estimate of $0.57 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.47 to a high of $0.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 121.27% from the latest reported closing price of $0.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skyharbour Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYHBF is 0.24%, an increase of 5.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 32,765K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 16,152K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,537K shares , representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYHBF by 37.19% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 10,555K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,692K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYHBF by 42.46% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 6,058K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,946K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYHBF by 36.65% over the last quarter.

