Skyharbour Resources (SYHBF) Price Target Decreased by 10.16% to 0.75

The average one-year price target for Skyharbour Resources (OTC:SYHBF) has been revised to 0.75 / share. This is an decrease of 10.16% from the prior estimate of 0.84 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.75 to a high of 0.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 177.45% from the latest reported closing price of 0.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skyharbour Resources. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYHBF is 0.25%, an increase of 27.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.41% to 14,924K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 8,549K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,150K shares, representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYHBF by 5.29% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 6,006K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,836K shares, representing a decrease of 13.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYHBF by 4.52% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 368K shares.

