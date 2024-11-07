Skyharbour Resources Initiates Drilling at Russell Lake

Skyharbour Resources (TSE:SYH) has released an update.

Skyharbour Resources has launched a fall diamond drilling program at its Russell Lake Uranium Project in Saskatchewan, covering approximately 4,500 metres in seven to nine holes. The drilling will focus on the Fork target and the M-Zone Extension to build on successful previous results and explore new targets.

