$SKYH stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SKYH stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,246,280 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SKYH:
$SKYH Insider Trading Activity
$SKYH insiders have traded $SKYH stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKYH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- OMAHA CORP BOSTON has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 229,745 shares for an estimated $2,632,968.
- ALEXANDER BUFFETT ROZEK has made 4 purchases buying 257,750 shares for an estimated $2,448,625 and 0 sales.
$SKYH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $SKYH stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPROCK GROUP, LLC removed 596,181 shares (-56.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,112,439
- AYAL CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD added 502,278 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,992,176
- LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/NE added 205,788 shares (+121.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,455,050
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 144,352 shares (-35.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,722,119
- CENTERPOINT ADVISORS, LLC added 116,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,389,845
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 103,314 shares (+42.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,232,536
- MARINER, LLC removed 79,175 shares (-34.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $944,557
