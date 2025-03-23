$SKYH Earnings Preview: Recent $SKYH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$SKYH ($SKYH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,268,445 and earnings of -$0.10 per share.

$SKYH Insider Trading Activity

$SKYH insiders have traded $SKYH stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKYH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OMAHA CORP BOSTON has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 229,745 shares for an estimated $2,632,968 .

. ALEXANDER BUFFETT ROZEK has made 4 purchases buying 257,750 shares for an estimated $2,448,625 and 0 sales.

$SKYH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $SKYH stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

