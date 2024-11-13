SkyFii Limited Expands Global Reach with IoT Solutions

SkyFii Limited (AU:BEO) has released an update.

SkyFii Limited, a global leader in IoT solutions, continues to thrive in the financial markets with its Beonic platform, serving over 11,000 venues across 35 countries. The company processes 11 billion data points daily, enhancing operational efficiencies and driving revenue growth in key sectors like transport and retail. With a robust presence in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas, SkyFii is transforming visitor experiences around the world.

