SkyFii Limited Expands Global IoT Leadership

November 26, 2024 — 05:32 pm EST

SkyFii Limited (AU:BEO) has released an update.

SkyFii Limited, a global leader in IoT solutions for airports and retail, processes 11 billion data points daily and supports over 100,000 connected devices across 11,000 venues worldwide. The company, listed on the ASX, is driving revenue growth and operational efficiencies in its core markets, including APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. With a diverse client base in transport, retail, and entertainment, SkyFii is transforming visitor experiences and enhancing client outcomes.

