SkyFii Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

December 02, 2024 — 11:54 pm EST

SkyFii Limited (AU:BEO) has released an update.

SkyFii Limited, operating as BEONIC LTD, has announced the expiry of 192,856 options or convertible securities that were not exercised or converted by the deadline. This cessation of securities reflects a notable adjustment in the company’s issued capital, which could impact investor considerations.

