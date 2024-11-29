SkyFii Director Increases Stake Amid Shareholder Approval

SkyFii Limited (AU:BEO) has released an update.

SkyFii Limited has announced a significant increase in the stock holdings of its director, Michael McConnell, who acquired over 3.1 million fully paid ordinary shares as part of his compensation package. This move reflects shareholder approval at the recent Annual General Meeting, further solidifying McConnell’s vested interest in the company’s future performance. Investors may view this as a positive sign of confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

