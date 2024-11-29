News & Insights

Stocks

SkyFii Director Boosts Stake with New Share Acquisition

November 29, 2024 — 12:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SkyFii Limited (AU:BEO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

SkyFii Limited’s director, William Tucker, has significantly increased his holdings in the company following shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting. Tucker acquired over 3.6 million fully paid ordinary shares and nearly 25 million performance rights, expanding his stake in the company. This move highlights the director’s growing confidence in SkyFii’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:BEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.