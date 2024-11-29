SkyFii Director Boosts Stake with New Share Acquisition

SkyFii Limited (AU:BEO) has released an update.

SkyFii Limited’s director, William Tucker, has significantly increased his holdings in the company following shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting. Tucker acquired over 3.6 million fully paid ordinary shares and nearly 25 million performance rights, expanding his stake in the company. This move highlights the director’s growing confidence in SkyFii’s future prospects.

