Skye Receives CRC Approval For Cohort 2 In Nimacimab Expansion Study For Obesity

(RTTNews) - Skye Bioscience Inc. (SKYE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Wednesday reported that the Cohort Review Committee (CRC) had approved the second cohort of the CBeyond Part C expansion study for Nimacimab in treating obesity.

Nimacimab is an allosteric modulating monoclonal antibody that inhibits CB1 in peripheral adipose, liver, and muscle tissues. By reducing hunger and increasing energy expenditure, the drug being developed as a potential treatment for obesity as an alternative to GLP-1 inhibitors.

The CBeyond Part C expansion study consists of two cohorts dosed with 400 mg and 600 mg of nimacimab intravenously. The first cohort of 8 patients was administered 400 mg nimacimab weekly as a monotherapy over 15 weeks.

The approval for enrollment in Cohort 2 comes after favorable safety data was reported from Cohort 1 patients at 4 weeks of dosing. The independent data monitoring committee (DMC) will continue overseeing the study.

The company is currently evaluating nimacimab in a Phase 2a trial and plans to release safety and pharmacokinetic data from the expansion study.

SKYE is currently trading at $0.74, down 3.41%.

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