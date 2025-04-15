BioTech
Skye: Nimacimab Shows Potential Both As Monotherapy And In Combination In Treatment Of Obesity

April 15, 2025 — 07:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Skye Bioscience (SKYE) announced new preclinical data for its CB1 antibody, nimacimab. In a murine diet-induced obesity model, after 25 days of treatment, results demonstrated: greater than 30% weight loss when nimacimab was combined with the dual GLP-1/GIP agonist, tirzepatide; and nimacimab alone demonstrated 23.5% weight loss, comparable to monlunabant and tirzepatide alone.

Skye also reported that new in vitro data demonstrated superior potency of nimacimabs differentiated and favorable mechanism of inhibition versus monlunabant.

The company believes nimacimab shows potential both as a monotherapy and in combination with a GLP-1 targeted drug to address unmet needs in obesity with the potential to change weight loss standards of care. Initial data from Phase 2a study in obesity is expected in late third quarter or early fourth quarter, 2025.

