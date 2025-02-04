Skye Bioscience to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences Focused on Obesity and Metabolic Health

Skye Bioscience will present at two investor conferences focusing on obesity and metabolic health therapies.

Skye Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for obesity and metabolic health disorders, announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences. The first event is the BIO CEO & Investor Conference in New York on February 10, 2025, where Skye will discuss obesity treatment innovations. The second event is the Oppenheimer 35th Healthcare Life Sciences Conference, held virtually on February 12, 2025, where the company will present an overview of its operations. Skye is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial on nimacimab, a treatment for obesity that works by inhibiting the CB1 receptor, and is also evaluating its combined use with the GLP-1R agonist Wegovy®. More information can be found on Skye's website.

Skye Bioscience is actively participating in significant investor conferences, increasing visibility and engagement with potential investors.

The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial for nimacimab, positioning itself in the promising market of obesity treatment with a focus on novel therapeutic pathways.

Skye's approach to develop first-in-class therapeutics with substantial human proof of mechanism demonstrates a commitment to innovation and potential competitive differentiation.

Accessibility of a live and archived webcast of the corporate overview may enhance investor communication and transparency, fostering trust and interest in the company.

The mention of multiple risks and uncertainties in the forward-looking statements may create concerns about the company's ability to achieve its strategic goals.

The company's focus on a narrow therapeutic area (obesity) in a highly competitive market could raise questions about its long-term viability and market position.

The clinical trial involving nimacimab could face delays or obstacles, which may adversely affect investor confidence and stock performance.

What is Skye Bioscience's focus as a company?

Skye Bioscience focuses on developing new therapeutic pathways for obesity and metabolic health disorders using next-generation molecules.

When will Skye participate in the BIO CEO & Investor Conference?

Skye will participate in the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on February 10, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 11:50 AM ET.

What is Skye's Phase 2 clinical trial about?

The Phase 2 clinical trial evaluates nimacimab, an antibody that inhibits CB1, for treating obesity and its combination with Wegovy®.

How can investors access Skye's corporate overview?

Investors can access Skye's corporate overview on February 12, 2025, via a live and archived webcast on Skye's website.

Where can I find more information about Skye Bioscience?

More information about Skye Bioscience can be found on their official website at www.skyebioscience.com.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKYE) (“Skye”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for obesity and other metabolic health disorders, will participate in the following investor conferences:







BIO CEO & Investor Conference







New York





Panel: Obesity: Next Medicines with Impact





Monday, February 10, 2025, 11:00 AM - 11:50 AM ET







Oppenheimer 35th Healthcare Life Sciences Conference







Virtual





Corporate overview





Wednesday, February 12th, 2025, at 12:00 PM - 12:30 PM ET





A live and archived webcast will be accessible on Skye’s





website





.







About Skye Bioscience







Skye is focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for metabolic health through the development of next-generation molecules that modulate G-protein coupled receptors. Skye's strategy leverages biologic targets with substantial human proof of mechanism for the development of first-in-class therapeutics with clinical and commercial differentiation. Skye is conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial (





ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT06577090





) in obesity for nimacimab, a negative allosteric modulating antibody that peripherally inhibits CB1. This study is also assessing the combination of nimacimab and a GLP-1R agonist (Wegovy®). For more information, please visit:





www.skyebioscience.com





. Connect with us on





X





and





LinkedIn





.







CONTACTS







Investor Relations









ir@skyebioscience.com









(858) 410-0266





LifeSci Advisors, Mike Moyer









mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com









(617) 308-4306





Media Inquiries





LifeSci Communications, Michael Fitzhugh









mfitzhugh@lifescicomms.com









(628) 234-3889







FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including “anticipated,” “plans,” “goal,” “focus,” “aims,” “intends,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “challenge,” “predictable,” “will,” “would,” “may” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such statements and other statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. We operate in a rapidly changing environment, and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, our capital resources, uncertainty regarding the results of future testing and development efforts and other risks that are described in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of Skye’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Except as expressly required by law, Skye disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.



