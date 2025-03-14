Skye Bioscience to Host Conference Call on March 20, 2025, to Discuss Q4 and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

Skye Bioscience will hold a conference call on March 20 to discuss its 2024 financial results and ongoing trials.

Skye Bioscience, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for obesity and metabolic disorders, announced it will host a conference call on March 20, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year financial results for 2024. An earnings press release will be issued after market close on the same day, with access to a live webcast available on the company’s Investor Relations website. Skye is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial for its antibody drug, nimacimab, which aims to treat obesity by inhibiting CB1 in combination with a GLP-1R agonist. The company emphasizes that its forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Skye Bioscience will host a conference call to discuss its 2024 fourth quarter and full-year financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The upcoming earnings press release and conference call may provide insights into financial performance and future strategies, which could positively influence investor confidence.

Skye is advancing a Phase 2 clinical trial for nimacimab in treating obesity, demonstrating progress in drug development and commitment to addressing significant health issues.

The company is exploring innovative therapeutic pathways and leveraging biologic targets, potentially positioning itself for competitive differentiation in the biotechnology sector.

The press release contains numerous forward-looking statements, indicating uncertainty and potential risks surrounding product development and the therapeutic potential of nimacimab, which could negatively affect the company's financial conditions and stock price.

The reliance on a Phase 2 clinical trial for nimacimab to treat obesity highlights the inherent risks associated with clinical testing and the possibility of unfavorable outcomes that may deter investors.

The mention of multiple risks and uncertainties, including capital resources and the unpredictability of future testing results, may raise concerns among stakeholders about the company's stability and growth prospects.

When is Skye Bioscience'searnings conference call

Skye Bioscience will host itsearnings conference callon March 20th at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET.

How can I access the live webcast of theearnings call

The live webcast can be accessed on the Skye Investor Relations website.

What is nimacimab and its purpose in clinical trials?

Nimacimab is a negative allosteric modulating antibody being tested for obesity treatment in clinical trials.

What financial results will be discussed in the conference call?

The call will discuss Skye Bioscience's fourth quarter and full-year financial results for 2024.

Will a replay of theearnings callbe available?

Yes, a replay and transcript of the call will be available on the Skye Investor Relations website after the event.

$SKYE Insider Trading Activity

$SKYE insiders have traded $SKYE stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKYE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL A. GRAYSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 86,551 shares for an estimated $432,061 .

. PUNIT DHILLON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 82,910 shares for an estimated $413,924 .

. KAITLYN ARSENAULT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,396 shares for an estimated $216,652 .

. TUAN TU DIEP (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,574 shares for an estimated $97,721 .

. ANDREW J. SCHWAB has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,837 shares for an estimated $83,852 .

. PARTNERS VII, LLC 5AM has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,837 shares for an estimated $83,852.

$SKYE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $SKYE stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKYE) (“Skye”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for obesity and other metabolic health disorders, will host a conference call on Thursday, March 20th at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its 2024 fourth quarter and full-year financial results. An earnings press release will be issued after the market closes on March 20th.





The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Skye





Investor Relations





website, along with the company's earnings press release, financial tables, and investor presentation. Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Following the call, a replay and transcript will be available at the same website.







About Skye Bioscience







Skye is focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for metabolic health through the development of next-generation molecules that modulate G-protein coupled receptors. Skye's strategy leverages biologic targets with substantial human proof of mechanism for the development of first-in-class therapeutics with clinical and commercial differentiation. Skye is conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial (





ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT06577090





) in obesity for nimacimab, a negative allosteric modulating antibody that peripherally inhibits CB1. This study is also assessing the combination of nimacimab and a GLP-1R agonist (Wegovy®). For more information, please visit:





www.skyebioscience.com





. Connect with us on





X





and





LinkedIn





.







CONTACTS







Investor Relations









ir@skyebioscience.com









(858) 410-0266





LifeSci Advisors, Mike Moyer









mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com









(617) 308-4306





Media Inquiries





LifeSci Communications, Michael Fitzhugh









mfitzhugh@lifescicomms.com









(628) 234-3889







FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS











This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including “anticipated,” “plans,” “goal,” “focus,” “aims,” “intends,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “challenge,” “predictable,” “will,” “would,” “may” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward looking statements include, but are not limited to: statements regarding our product development, statements regarding the ability of nimacimab to treat obesity or related indications, and statements regarding the therapeutic potential of nimacimab. Such statements and other statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. We operate in a rapidly changing environment, and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, our capital resources, uncertainty regarding the results of future testing and development efforts and other risks that are described in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of Skye’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Except as expressly required by law, Skye disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.



