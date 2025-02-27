Skye Bioscience Grants Stock Options to New Non-Executive Employees Under 2024 Inducement Plan

Skye Bioscience granted stock options for 56,000 shares to new employees under its 2024 Inducement Plan.

Quiver AI Summary

Skye Bioscience, Inc. announced that it has granted stock options for 56,000 shares of its common stock to two new non-executive employees as part of its 2024 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, in compliance with Nasdaq regulations. The stock options have an exercise price of $2.89 per share and will vest over four years, with one-fourth vesting after one year and the remainder in monthly installments contingent on continued employment. Skye is focused on developing innovative therapeutic pathways for metabolic health and is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial for its antibody, nimacimab, which targets obesity. The company emphasizes that its forward-looking statements may involve risks and uncertainties that could affect its results and financial condition.

Potential Positives

Skye Bioscience is strengthening its workforce by granting stock options to new employees, which can enhance talent acquisition and retention.

The stock options are granted under a formal inducement plan in compliance with Nasdaq rules, demonstrating the company's adherence to regulatory standards.

The company is advancing its clinical research efforts, specifically a Phase 2 clinical trial for nimacimab, signaling progress in its therapeutic development pipeline.

Skye is focused on metabolic health with innovative approaches, indicating a commitment to developing first-in-class therapeutics that may address significant medical needs.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights the granting of stock options to new employees, which may raise concerns about executive compensation and equity dilution for existing shareholders.

Skye is still in the clinical trial phase for its key product, indicating ongoing uncertainty about its market viability and potential revenue generation.

The press release's extensive use of forward-looking statements may raise red flags for investors regarding the company's ability to meet its future goals, given the inherent risks and uncertainties mentioned.

FAQ

What stock option award did Skye Bioscience announce on February 24, 2025?

Skye granted non-qualified stock options to purchase 56,000 shares to two new non-executive employees under its 2024 Inducement Plan.

What is the exercise price for the granted stock options?

The exercise price for the stock options is $2.89 per share, equal to Skye's closing stock price on February 24, 2025.

How will the stock options vest for the new employees?

The stock options will vest over four years, with 25% vesting after one year and the remainder monthly thereafter.

What is the focus of Skye Bioscience's research?

Skye focuses on unlocking therapeutic pathways for metabolic health, particularly through next-generation G-protein coupled receptor molecules.

How is Skye Bioscience conducting its clinical trials?

Skye is conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial for nimacimab in obesity, assessing its combination with a GLP-1R agonist.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SKYE Insider Trading Activity

$SKYE insiders have traded $SKYE stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKYE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW J. SCHWAB has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 266,337 shares for an estimated $1,750,352 .

. PARTNERS VII, LLC 5AM has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 266,337 shares for an estimated $1,750,352 .

. PAUL A. GRAYSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 86,551 shares for an estimated $432,061 .

. PUNIT DHILLON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 82,910 shares for an estimated $413,924 .

. KAITLYN ARSENAULT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,396 shares for an estimated $216,652 .

. TUAN TU DIEP (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,574 shares for an estimated $97,721.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SKYE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $SKYE stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKYE) (“Skye”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for metabolic health, today announced that on February 24, 2025, the Board of Directors granted a non-qualified stock option award to purchase 56,000 shares of its common stock to two new non-executive employee under the Company’s Amended and Restated 2024 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “2024 Inducement Plan”). The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the employee entering into employment with Skye in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).





The 2024 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Skye, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals entering into employment with Skye, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options have an exercise price of $2.89 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Skye’s common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on February 24, 2025. The shares subject to the stock options will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the shares vesting in a series of 36 successive equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to such employee’s continued employment with Skye on such vesting dates. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2024 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement covering the grant.







About Skye Bioscience







Skye is focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for metabolic health through the development of next-generation molecules that modulate G-protein coupled receptors. Skye's strategy leverages biologic targets with substantial human proof of mechanism for the development of first-in-class therapeutics with clinical and commercial differentiation. Skye is conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial (





ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT06577090





) in obesity for nimacimab, a negative allosteric modulating antibody that peripherally inhibits CB1. This study is also assessing the combination of nimacimab and a GLP-1R agonist (Wegovy®). For more information, please visit:





www.skyebioscience.com





. Connect with us on





X





and





LinkedIn





.







CONTACTS









Investor Relations











ir@skyebioscience.com









(858) 410-0266





LifeSci Advisors, Mike Moyer









mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com









(617) 308-4306







Media Inquiries







LifeSci Communications, Michael Fitzhugh









mfitzhugh@lifescicomms.com









(628) 234-3889







FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including “anticipated,” “plans,” “goal,” “focus,” “aims,” “intends,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “challenge,” “predictable,” “will,” “would,” “may” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such statements and other statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. We operate in a rapidly changing environment, and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, our capital resources, uncertainty regarding the results of future testing and development efforts and other risks that are described in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of Skye’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Except as expressly required by law, Skye disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.