Skye Bioscience Grants Stock Options to New Employee Under 2024 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

Skye Bioscience grants stock options to a new employee as part of its equity incentive plan.

Skye Bioscience, Inc. has announced the granting of a non-qualified stock option award for 19,000 shares of its common stock to a new non-executive employee as part of its 2024 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options, with an exercise price of $1.73 per share, will vest over four years. Skye focuses on developing therapeutics for metabolic health, including a Phase 2 clinical trial on nimacimab, an antibody aimed at treating obesity. The company emphasizes its commitment to innovative molecules that target G-protein coupled receptors to create differentiated therapies.

Potential Positives

The company has granted a stock option award as part of its 2024 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, signaling a commitment to attract and retain talent in a competitive market.

The inducement grant supports the company's strategy to build a strong team focused on developing next-generation therapeutic solutions for metabolic health.

The 2024 Inducement Plan aligns with Nasdaq Listing Rules, reinforcing corporate governance and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Skye Bioscience is actively advancing its research, as evidenced by its Phase 2 clinical trial for nimacimab, highlighting its innovative approach in a significant therapeutic area.

Potential Negatives

The grant of stock options may indicate reliance on new personnel to drive future growth, raising concerns about the company’s current workforce stability and capacity.

The press release highlights a Phase 2 clinical trial without disclosing existing financial or operational challenges, which may lead investors to question the company's operational transparency.

Emphasis on forward-looking statements suggests potential risks and uncertainties that could negatively impact stock performance and investor confidence.

FAQ

What recent stock option award did Skye Bioscience grant?

Skye Bioscience granted a stock option award to purchase 19,000 shares to a new non-executive employee on April 23, 2025.

What is the exercise price of the new stock options?

The stock options have an exercise price of $1.73 per share, matching the closing price on April 23, 2025.

What is the purpose of the 2024 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan?

The plan grants equity awards to new employees as an inducement for joining Skye, promoting Nasdaq compliance.

How will the stock options vest for the new employee?

The options will vest over four years, with 25% vesting after one year and the remainder monthly thereafter.

What therapeutic areas does Skye Bioscience focus on?

Skye Bioscience focuses on metabolic health and developing therapies that modulate G-protein coupled receptors for clinical differentiation.

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKYE) (“Skye”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for metabolic health, today announced that on April 23, 2025, the Board of Directors granted a non-qualified stock option award to purchase 19,000 shares of its common stock to one new non-executive employee under the Company’s Amended and Restated 2024 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “2024 Inducement Plan”). The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the employee entering into employment with Skye in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).





The 2024 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Skye, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals entering into employment with Skye, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options have an exercise price of $1.73 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Skye’s common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 23, 2025. The shares subject to the stock options will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the shares vesting in a series of 36 successive equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to such employee’s continued employment with Skye on such vesting dates. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2024 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement covering the grant.







About Skye Bioscience







Skye is focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for metabolic health through the development of next-generation molecules that modulate G-protein coupled receptors. Skye's strategy leverages biologic targets with substantial human proof of mechanism for the development of first-in-class therapeutics with clinical and commercial differentiation. Skye is conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial (





ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT06577090





) in obesity for nimacimab, a negative allosteric modulating antibody that peripherally inhibits CB1. This study is also assessing the combination of nimacimab and a GLP-1R agonist (Wegovy®). For more information, please visit:





www.skyebioscience.com





. Connect with us on





X





and





LinkedIn





.







FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including “anticipated,” “plans,” “goal,” “focus,” “aims,” “intends,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “challenge,” “predictable,” “will,” “would,” “may” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such statements and other statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. We operate in a rapidly changing environment, and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, our capital resources, uncertainty regarding the results of future testing and development efforts and other risks that are described in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of Skye’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Except as expressly required by law, Skye disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.



