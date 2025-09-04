BioTech
Skye Bioscience Encouraging Results About Nimacimab From Preclinical Obesity Studies

September 04, 2025 — 10:07 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Skye Bioscience, Inc. (SKYE), Thursday announced results from two new preclinical diet induced obesity mouse studies, evaluating nimacimab, a peripherally-acting CB1-inhibiting monoclonal antibody.

The first study compared the efficacy and weight regain dynamics of monlunabant and nimacimab, whereas the second study re-evaluated the combination of nimacimab with both optimal and sub-optimal doses of tirzepatide.

The studies showed that nimacimab can potentially not only drive weight loss similar to, if not better than, monlunabant, but also shows a differentiated post-treatment weight maintenance profile.

Meanwhile, when combined with both low-dose and high-dose tirzepatide, nimacimab has demonstrated over 40 percent weight loss. Notably, there is significant weight regain when treatment with tirzepatide is ended.

CEO Punit Dhillon concluded, "These two new in vivo studies advance a clear story: nimacimab can potentially both amplify and sustain weight loss, amplify in combination with GLP-1 therapy, and potentially sustain by limiting rebound when treatment is ended."

