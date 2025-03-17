SKYE BIOSCIENCE Earnings Preview: Recent $SKYE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SKYE BIOSCIENCE ($SKYE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.29 per share.

SKYE BIOSCIENCE Insider Trading Activity

SKYE BIOSCIENCE insiders have traded $SKYE stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKYE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL A. GRAYSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 86,551 shares for an estimated $432,061 .

. PUNIT DHILLON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 82,910 shares for an estimated $413,924 .

. KAITLYN ARSENAULT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,396 shares for an estimated $216,652 .

. TUAN TU DIEP (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,574 shares for an estimated $97,721.

SKYE BIOSCIENCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of SKYE BIOSCIENCE stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SKYE BIOSCIENCE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SKYE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 09/30/2024

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 09/20/2024

