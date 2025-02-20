Skye Bioscience CEO Punit Dhillon to Present at TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

Skye Bioscience will present a corporate overview at the TD Cowen Health Care Conference on March 5, 2025.

Skye Bioscience, Inc. has announced that its CEO, Punit Dhillon, will present an overview of the company and participate in one-on-one meetings at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on March 5, 2025, in Boston. The company is focused on developing innovative treatments for obesity and metabolic disorders, particularly through its Phase 2 clinical trial of nimacimab, an antibody targeting CB1 receptors, which is being studied both as a standalone treatment and in combination with a GLP-1R agonist. Skye aims to create therapeutics with significant clinical and commercial advantages by leveraging biologic targets with proven human mechanisms. A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the company’s website.

Skye Bioscience is participating in a significant industry event, the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference, which could enhance its visibility among investors and industry stakeholders.

The CEO, Punit Dhillon, will present a corporate overview and be available for 1x1 meetings, potentially strengthening investor relations and interest in the company's pipeline.

The company is in the process of conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial for nimacimab, indicating ongoing progress in its research and development efforts in addressing obesity, a major global health issue.

The reliance on forward-looking statements increases uncertainty regarding the company's future performance and could lead to investor skepticism if results do not meet expectations.

Potential risks and uncertainties related to capital resources and testing outcomes may deter investors and impact stock price negatively.

The need to disclose significant risks in their filings may indicate existing vulnerabilities in their business strategy and operational stability.

What is Skye Bioscience's focus area?

Skye Bioscience focuses on developing new therapeutic pathways for obesity and other metabolic health disorders.

When will Skye present at the TD Cowen Health Care Conference?

Skye will present on March 5, 2025, from 11:10 AM to 11:40 AM ET.

Where will Skye's presentation take place?

The presentation will be held in Boston, MA.

What is nimacimab and its significance?

Nimacimab is a negative allosteric modulating antibody under trial for obesity, inhibiting the CB1 receptor.

How can I access Skye's conference presentation online?

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on Skye's website.

$SKYE Insider Trading Activity

$SKYE insiders have traded $SKYE stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKYE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW J. SCHWAB has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 266,337 shares for an estimated $1,750,352 .

. PARTNERS VII, LLC 5AM has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 266,337 shares for an estimated $1,750,352 .

. PAUL A. GRAYSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 86,551 shares for an estimated $432,061 .

. PUNIT DHILLON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 82,910 shares for an estimated $413,924 .

. KAITLYN ARSENAULT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,396 shares for an estimated $216,652 .

. TUAN TU DIEP (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,574 shares for an estimated $97,721.

$SKYE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $SKYE stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKYE) (“Skye”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for obesity and other metabolic health disorders, today announced that Punit Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and be available for 1x1 meetings at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference.







Presentation Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025



Time: 11:10 AM – 11:40 AM ET



Location: Boston, MA











A live and archived webcast will be accessible on Skye’s





website





.







Skye is focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for metabolic health through the development of next-generation molecules that modulate G-protein coupled receptors. Skye's strategy leverages biologic targets with substantial human proof of mechanism for the development of first-in-class therapeutics with clinical and commercial differentiation. Skye is conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial (





ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT06577090





) in obesity for nimacimab, a negative allosteric modulating antibody that peripherally inhibits CB1. This study is also assessing the combination of nimacimab and a GLP-1R agonist (Wegovy®). For more information, please visit:





www.skyebioscience.com





. Connect with us on





X





and





LinkedIn





.







