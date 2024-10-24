Skye Bioscience Approves Incentive Plan Amendments and Leadership Changes

Skye Bioscience ( (SKYE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Skye Bioscience, Inc. held a special meeting where stockholders approved an amendment to increase the shares available under the 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan by 1,535,655 and extend the plan’s expiration to 2034. The plan, now named the Skye Bioscience, Inc. Amended and Restated Omnibus Incentive Plan, also increases the number of incentive stock options to 4,000,000, and was passed with 17.4 million votes in favor against 6.2 million opposed.

