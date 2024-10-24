News & Insights

Stocks

Skye Bioscience Approves Incentive Plan Amendments and Leadership Changes

October 24, 2024 — 05:32 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Skye Bioscience ( (SKYE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Skye Bioscience, Inc. held a special meeting where stockholders approved an amendment to increase the shares available under the 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan by 1,535,655 and extend the plan’s expiration to 2034. The plan, now named the Skye Bioscience, Inc. Amended and Restated Omnibus Incentive Plan, also increases the number of incentive stock options to 4,000,000, and was passed with 17.4 million votes in favor against 6.2 million opposed.

Learn more about SKYE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SKYE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.