News & Insights

Markets
SKYE

Skye Bioscience Appoints Puneet Arora As New Chief Medical Officer

September 03, 2024 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Skye Bioscience, Inc. (SKYE) announced Tuesday the appointment of Puneet Arora as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Arora is a board-certified physician in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism. His career includes serving as a physician-scientist, drug developer and executive leader with more than 15 years of experience in designing and executing all phases of clinical trials across multiple therapeutic areas, regulatory submissions, and medical affairs in addition to fundraising with small biotech and large pharma.

Arora was CMO at Lassen Therapeutics. He joined Lassen at the preclinical stage. He previously served as Head of Clinical Development at Principia Biopharma, a Sanofi company. He also served as Senior Medical Director, Early Clinical Development and Clinical Team Leader, Inflammation/Cardiovascular-Metabolism, at Genentech Research and Early Development.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SKYE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.