Skye Bioscience Appoints Puneet Arora As New Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Skye Bioscience, Inc. (SKYE) announced Tuesday the appointment of Puneet Arora as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Arora is a board-certified physician in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism. His career includes serving as a physician-scientist, drug developer and executive leader with more than 15 years of experience in designing and executing all phases of clinical trials across multiple therapeutic areas, regulatory submissions, and medical affairs in addition to fundraising with small biotech and large pharma.

Arora was CMO at Lassen Therapeutics. He joined Lassen at the preclinical stage. He previously served as Head of Clinical Development at Principia Biopharma, a Sanofi company. He also served as Senior Medical Director, Early Clinical Development and Clinical Team Leader, Inflammation/Cardiovascular-Metabolism, at Genentech Research and Early Development.

