Skye And Arecor Partner To Develop Advanced Nimacimab Formulation For Obesity Treatment

(RTTNews) - Skye Bioscience (SKYE), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on metabolic health and obesity, has entered a formulation development agreement with Arecor Therapeutics.

The collaboration will utilize Arecor's proprietary Arestat technology to create a higher concentration version of Skye's investigational CB1 inhibitor, nimacimab.

Nimacimab, a first-in-class CB1-inhibiting monoclonal antibody, is currently being assessed in the Phase 2a CBeyond trial for overweight and obese patients. Skye anticipates results from the initial 26-week treatment period by late Q3 or early Q4 of 2025.

Per the agreement, Skye will finance Arecor's development work and may later license the new formulation and related intellectual property for further development and commercialization.

Arecor CEO Sarah Howell expressed confidence in the partnership, highlighting the potential of nimacimab to address major gaps in metabolic disease treatment. She emphasized the role of Arestat in enabling more effective therapies that can improve outcomes for patients in high-need areas.

Skye COO Tu Diep noted that current weight loss drugs often face challenges with tolerability and long-term use. He added that nimacimab, unlike traditional small molecule CB1 inhibitors, avoids neuropsychiatric toxicity concerns and already demonstrates a favorable half-life of 18-21 days. He described the collaboration with Arecor as a strategic step toward improving patient compliance and enhancing therapeutic results.

