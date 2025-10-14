Markets
SAIC

Skydio Wins $7.9 Mln U.S. Army Contract For X10D Drone Deliveries

October 14, 2025 — 08:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Skydio - Company Level (SKYDZZX), a drone manufacturer and autonomous flight technology, in partnership with Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), has been awarded a $7.9 million contract to deliver X10D small unmanned aircraft systems under the U.S. Army's Short Range Reconnaissance Tranche 2 Low-Rate Initial Production program.

The Short Range Reconnaissance or SRR program, managed by the U.S. Army's Program Executive Office Aviation, provides infantry platoons with advanced reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities.

The latest award builds on Skydio's May 2025 SRR Tranche 2 deliveries, bringing its total full year 2025 support for the program to $12.3 million.

X10D is part of the U.S. Department of Defense's Blue UAS Cleared List and meets the cybersecurity and performance standards set by the Defense Innovation Unit.

On Monday, Skydio closed trading at $5.30 on the Nasdaq.

In the pre-market trading, Science Applications International Corp is trading 1.57% lesser at $94.79 on the Nasdaq.

