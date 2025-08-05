Skydance Unveils Board Slate For Merged Paramount Skydance Corporation

(RTTNews) - Skydance Media, Tuesday announced the full slate of board directors who will serve on the new Paramount Skydance Corp. following its merger with Paramount Global (PARA). The 10-member board will take effect once the deal closes and will include three independent directors.

Led by future Chairman and CEO David Ellison, the board features prominent figures from media, tech, and finance sectors, including Oracle CEO Safra Catz and RedBird Capital founder Gerry Cardinale. The board will also include former Paramount Pictures CEO Sherry Lansing, Silver Lake's Justin Hamill, and Oracle's Barbara Byrne as independent members.

All current Paramount Global directors will step down upon completion of the merger.

PARA is currently trading at $12.11, down $0.20 or 1.58 percent on the Nasdaq.

