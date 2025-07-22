Skycorp Solar Group Limited Begins Accepting Cryptocurrency for International Transactions Effective August 2025

Skycorp Solar will accept cryptocurrency for payments starting August 1, 2025, enhancing international transactions and investment strategies.

Quiver AI Summary

Skycorp Solar Group Limited announced that it will accept cryptocurrency as a payment method for international transactions starting August 1, 2025. The company will support major digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins such as USDC and USDT. As part of its long-term digital asset strategy, Skycorp plans to invest a portion of its cash reserves and returns from renewable energy projects into Ethereum acquisitions. CEO Weiqi Huang emphasized the company's commitment to sustainable innovation, leveraging green energy and blockchain solutions. To ensure regulatory compliance, all cryptocurrency transactions will be processed through licensed providers adhering to guidelines from the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Financial Action Task Force.

Potential Positives

Skycorp Solar Group Limited is adopting cryptocurrency as an accepted payment method for international transactions, which may attract a broader customer base and enhance transaction efficiency.

The company plans to allocate part of its cash reserves to strategic Ethereum acquisitions, indicating a commitment to integrating digital assets into its long-term strategy.

The adoption of cryptocurrency is backed by regulatory compliance with the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Financial Action Task Force, promoting trust and security in transactions.

By integrating green energy, AI, and blockchain solutions, the company positions itself as an innovator in sustainable practices, aligning with current market trends for eco-friendly technologies.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of cryptocurrency as a payment method could raise concerns among investors about the volatility and regulatory risks associated with digital currencies.

Investing in digital assets and Ethereum acquisitions may divert financial resources from the Company's core solar PV product operations, potentially impacting its ability to meet traditional business objectives.

The reliance on blockchain forensics providers for processing digital currency transactions may signal weaknesses in the Company's internal transaction processes and compliance capabilities.

FAQ

What is the new payment method adopted by Skycorp Solar Group?

Skycorp Solar Group has adopted cryptocurrency as a payment method for international transactions, effective August 1, 2025.

Which cryptocurrencies will Skycorp accept?

The Company will accept Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and major stablecoins like USDC and USDT.

How will Skycorp ensure compliance with regulatory standards?

All digital currency payments will be processed through licensed providers specializing in blockchain forensics, ensuring regulatory compliance.

What is the Company's strategy regarding digital assets?

Skycorp plans to allocate cash reserves and investment returns to strategic Ethereum acquisitions as part of its digital asset treasury management.

What is the mission of Skycorp Solar Group Limited?

Skycorp aims to be a green energy solutions provider by utilizing solar power and delivering eco-friendly solar PV products.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $PN Data Alerts



Ningbo, China, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skycorp Solar Group Limited (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PN), a solar PV product provider engaged in the manufacture and sale of solar cables and solar connectors, today announced the adoption of cryptocurrency as an accepted method of payment for international transactions, effective August 1, 2025. The Company will support leading digital assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and major stablecoins such as USDC and USDT.





The Company also plans to allocate partial cash reserves and renewable energy project investment returns to strategic Ethereum (ETH) acquisitions as part of its long-term digital asset treasury management program.





“By integrating green energy, AI and ETH-based blockchain solutions, the Company is innovating for a sustainable future," said Weiqi Huang, Chairman and CEO of the Company, “The recent GENIUS Act establishes regulatory foundation for stablecoins and provides the trust and stability needed to seamlessly adopt digital payments. We believe investments in clean energy infrastructure and ETH staking align with long-term growth opportunities.”





To ensure the highest standards of regulatory compliance and transaction integrity, all digital currency payments will be processed through licensed RWS providers specializing in blockchain forensics. These transactions will be fully compliant with the regulatory frameworks established by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).





The Company remains committed to delivering innovative, secure, and sustainable energy solutions while embracing technologies that support operational excellence and global accessibility.







About Skycorp Solar Group Limited







Skycorp Solar Group Limited is a solar photovoltaic (PV) product provider focused on manufacturing and selling solar cables and connectors. Our operations are managed through our subsidiaries, including Ningbo Skycorp Solar Co., Ltd., in China.





The Company’s mission is to become a green energy solutions provider by utilizing solar power and delivering eco-friendly solar PV products. By leveraging the Company’s expertise in solar technologies and relationships with worldwide clients, it aims to expand offerings of solar PV products and energy solutions for enterprise customers. For more information, please visit: https://ir.skycorp.com/.







Forward-Looking Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may”, “will”, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “plan,” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.







For more information, please contact:







Skycorp Solar Group Limited





Cathy Li





Investor Relations





Email:



ir@skycorp.com







Tel: +86 185 0252 9641 (CN)





WFS Investor Relations Inc.





Connie Kang





Partner





Email:



ckang@wealthfsllc.com







Tel: +86 1381 185 7742 (CN)



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.