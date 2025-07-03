Skycorp Solar Group Limited Announces $150 Million Investment Framework for Solar PV Power Plant Acquisitions and Development

Skycorp Solar Group Limited plans to invest $150 million in solar PV power plant acquisitions and development projects.

Skycorp Solar Group Limited, a solar PV product provider, announced its Board of Directors' approval to pursue acquisitions and development of solar photovoltaic power plants under a $150 million investment framework. This decision is part of the Company's strategic expansion into renewable energy infrastructure, aiming to support the global transition to clean energy. However, the Company noted that such acquisitions involve complexities that could delay or complicate transactions due to factors like due diligence and regulatory approvals. CEO Weiqi Huang emphasized the initiative's potential for growth and value creation while underscoring the Company's commitment to moving from component manufacturing to comprehensive renewable energy solutions.

The Board of Directors' resolution to pursue $150 million in solar PV power plant acquisitions and development projects represents a significant strategic expansion into renewable energy infrastructure.

This initiative underscores the company's commitment to the transition to clean energy, positioning it to capitalize on emerging market opportunities while providing long-term sustainable value to stakeholders.

The focus on comprehensive due diligence and cautious capital expenditure reflects a disciplined approach to managing risks associated with acquisitions, enhancing investor confidence in the company's strategy.

The announcement includes potential complexities and uncertainties related to the acquisition and development of PV power plants, which may delay or terminate transactions, impacting the company's strategic goals.

The forward-looking statements caution that actual results may differ materially from expectations, signaling potential skepticism or lack of confidence in achieving planned outcomes.

The need for comprehensive due diligence highlights inherent risks in the expansion into renewable energy infrastructure, which could strain the company's resources and operational focus.

What is the recent announcement by Skycorp Solar Group?

Skycorp Solar Group announced plans to pursue solar PV power plant acquisitions and development under a $150 million investment framework.

How will Skycorp conduct due diligence for PV plant acquisitions?

Skycorp will prioritize verifying legal ownership, regulatory compliance, and asset quality to mitigate transactional risks during due diligence.

What is the strategic goal of Skycorp's new initiative?

The initiative aims to expand from component manufacturing to full-scale renewable energy solutions, reinforcing the commitment to clean energy.

What risks are associated with the planned solar power plant projects?

Execution timelines may be impacted by due diligence findings, regulatory approvals, and negotiations, which could delay or terminate transactions.

Who can be contacted for more information about Skycorp Solar Group?

For inquiries, contact Cathy Li in Investor Relations at ir@skycorp.com or +86 185 0252 9641.

Ningbo, China, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skycorp Solar Group Limited (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PN), a solar PV product provider engaged in the manufacture and sale of solar cables and solar connectors, today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously passed a resolution authorizing the Company to pursue solar photovoltaic (“PV”) power plant acquisitions and development projects under a $150 million investment framework. This decision marks a pivotal step in the Company’s strategic expansion into renewable energy infrastructure, reinforcing its commitment to driving the global transition to clean energy.





The Company advises that acquiring and developing PV power plants involves inherent complexities that can extend execution timelines and introduce uncertainties regarding completion. Factors such as due diligence findings, regulatory approvals, and the progress of negotiations may delay or even terminate the transaction, potentially impacting its completion.







The Company will conduct comprehensive due diligence on potential power plant targets, prioritizing verification of legal ownership, regulatory compliance, and asset quality to mitigate transactional risks.





All capital expenditure and fund allocations by the Company will be conducted in a cautious, incremental manner, ensuring alignment with its overall strategic priorities and financial capabilities. “The Board’s authorization reflects our confidence in solar PV infrastructure as a cornerstone of the global energy transition,” said Weiqi Huang, CEO of Skycorp Solar Group. “By combining technological expertise with disciplined financial oversight, we are looking forward to successful acquisitions in the future, which will enable us to capitalize on emerging market opportunities while delivering sustainable value for stakeholders. Meanwhile, this initiative underscores our commitment to expand from component manufacturing to full-scale renewable energy solutions.”







Skycorp Solar Group Limited is a solar photovoltaic (PV) product provider focused on manufacturing and selling solar cables and connectors. Our operations are managed through our subsidiaries, including Ningbo Skycorp Solar Co., Ltd., in China.





The Company’s mission is to become a green energy solutions provider by utilizing solar power and delivering eco-friendly solar PV products. By leveraging the Company’s expertise in solar technologies and relationships with worldwide clients, it aims to expand offerings of solar PV products and energy solutions for enterprise customers. For more information, please visit:



https://ir.skycorp.com/



.







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at



www.sec.gov



. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.







Skycorp Solar Group Limited





Cathy Li





Investor Relations





Email:



ir@skycorp.com







Tel: +86 185 0252 9641 (CN)





WFS Investor Relations Inc.





Connie Kang





Partner





Email:



ckang@wealthfsllc.com







Tel: +86 1381 185 7742 (CN)



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.