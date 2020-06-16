SkyCity unveils $589 mln funding plan, nixes dividend

June 17 (Reuters) - SkyCity Entertainment Group Ltd SKC.NZ on Wednesday announced a NZ$915 million ($589 million) funding plan to shore up its balance sheet amid the coronavirus pandemic, and said it would not pay a dividend till at least next year.

As part of the plan, the casino operator said it would look to raise up to NZ$230 million by issuing shares and that it had secured new debt facilities worth NZ$160 million as well as debt covenant waivers from its lenders.

($1 = 1.5526 New Zealand dollars)

