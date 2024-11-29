News & Insights

SKYCITY CEO Acquires Shares Under Incentive Plan

November 29, 2024 — 12:58 am EST

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited (SKYZF) has released an update.

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited’s CEO, Jason Bevan Walbridge, has acquired 401,739 restricted share rights as part of the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan for FY25. These acquisitions indicate a strategic move to align management interests with shareholder value, potentially impacting the company’s stock performance.

