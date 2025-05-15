Stocks
SKYQ

Sky Quarry Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

May 15, 2025 — 06:40 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Sky Quarry Inc. reported Q1 2025 revenue of $6.3 million, reflecting ongoing operational challenges and strategic partnerships.

Quiver AI Summary

Sky Quarry Inc. has announced its financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting $6.3 million in revenue, a 50% increase from the previous quarter, despite a decrease from $11 million a year earlier mainly due to supply chain challenges and lower commodity prices. The company is advancing its waste-to-energy strategy, including signed Letters of Intent with two recycling firms to explore new facility partnerships that could expand its geographic operations and access significant asphalt shingle supplies. Despite the positive operational progress, Sky Quarry experienced a net loss of $3.3 million for the quarter, an increase from the previous year's loss. The company is focusing on optimizing operations and scaling production, particularly at its Foreland Refinery, to enhance profitability and meet rising fuel demand in the Western U.S.

Potential Positives

  • Achieved $6.3 million in revenue for Q1 2025, representing a 50% increase from the previous quarter.
  • Signed non-binding Letters of Intent with strategic partners R & R Solutions and Southwind RAS, which could enhance the company's regional footprint and access to significant asphalt shingle supply.
  • Engaged TAR360 to optimize internal processes, aiming to accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.
  • Positioned to increase production capacity at the Foreland Refinery by up to 400%, enhancing profitability and meeting the growing fuel demand in the Western U.S.

Potential Negatives

  • Total revenues for Q1 2025 decreased to approximately $6.3 million, down significantly from $11.0 million in Q1 2024, indicating declining demand or operational challenges.
  • Reported a gross profit of negative $726,000 for the quarter, compared to a gross profit of $569,000 a year earlier, suggesting deteriorating profitability.
  • Net loss increased to $3.3 million in Q1 2025, up from a loss of $2.5 million in the same period last year, reflecting worsening financial performance.

FAQ

What were Sky Quarry's Q1 2025 revenue figures?

Sky Quarry generated $6.3 million in revenue for Q1 2025, a 50% increase from Q4 2024.

How did Sky Quarry perform financially in Q1 2025?

The company reported a net loss of $3.3 million for Q1 2025, compared to a net loss of $2.5 million in Q1 2024.

What partnerships did Sky Quarry establish recently?

Sky Quarry signed Letters of Intent with R & R Solutions and Southwind RAS to explore collaborative recycling initiatives.

What are the company's plans for production increase?

Sky Quarry aims to increase throughput from 20,000 barrels per month to up to 100,000 barrels over time.

How does Sky Quarry address environmental concerns?

The company focuses on recycling waste asphalt shingles, promoting resource efficiency and reducing environmental impact through its waste-to-energy mission.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$SKYQ Insider Trading Activity

$SKYQ insiders have traded $SKYQ stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKYQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARCUS G LAUN (Executive Vice President) purchased 1,200 shares for an estimated $1,128

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release



WOODS CROSS, Utah, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) ("Sky Quarry" or "the Company"), an integrated energy solutions company committed to revolutionizing the waste asphalt shingle recycling industry, today announced its financial and operational results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.




Key Financial and Operational Highlights




  • Generated $6.3 million in Q1 revenue, a 50% increase from Q4 2024.


  • Signed a Letter of Intent with R & R Solutions, the only permitted asphalt shingle recycler in New Mexico, to explore the feasibility of establishing a modular waste-to-energy site in the Southwest.


  • Executed a Letter of Intent with Southwind RAS, a leading recycler in the Midwest, to collaborate on regional facility deployment and feedstock supply.


  • Engaged TAR360 to accelerate the company’s growth trajectory, optimize internal processes, and support execution across key operational initiatives.




Commentary by David Sealock, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Darryl Delwo, Chief Financial Officer of Sky Quarry



“We are pleased with the continued growth across our operations and the progress we’ve made in the first quarter of 2025 toward executing our waste-to-energy strategy, which is central to our mission of transforming recycled asphalt shingles into sustainably produced fuels and other valuable materials. At PR Spring, asset upgrades are nearing completion, and once commissioned, the site will activate our fully integrated production model and enable commercial-scale output.



As part of our national expansion strategy, we signed non-binding Letters of Intent with Southwind RAS in the Midwest and R & R Solutions in the Southwest. These LOIs represent an early step in evaluating potential partnerships that could expand Sky Quarry’s geographic footprint and provide access to more than 1.5 million tons of asphalt shingle supply annually. If advanced, these relationships could unlock new revenue opportunities through facility development, expanded processing capacity, and the sale of high-value materials such as recycled liquid asphalt, blended fuels, and other products derived from waste asphalt shingles.



We’re seeing the impact of operational improvements made in 2024 at the Foreland Refinery, with a 50% increase in revenue from Q4 2024 to Q1 2025 as output stabilized and product volumes rebounded.



To build on this momentum, we engaged TAR360 to further optimize operations at Foreland. While we’re encouraged by recent performance gains, our shared goal is to increase throughput by up to 400% over time, scaling from our current 20,000 barrels per month to as much as 100,000. Achieving this level of production would enhance operating leverage, expand margins, and drive stronger profitability.



With these improvements and additional efficiencies underway, we believe Foreland is positioned to play a key role in meeting growing fuel demand across the Western U.S. California’s refining capacity is expected to decline by 21% in a single year due to major facility closures, while global price spreads and supply constraints are creating price dislocations that make local refining more competitive. As market conditions continue to evolve, we are executing with purpose by scaling production, improving performance, and positioning Sky Quarry for a strong 2025.”




Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025



Total revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, were approximately $6.3 million, down from $11.0 million in the same period of 2024. This decline was primarily driven by ongoing challenges in reestablishing supply streams following the Foreland Refinery outage and refurbishment in mid-2024. In addition, lower commodity prices contributed to the decrease, with WTI crude falling from $87 per barrel in April 2024 to $71 per barrel at the end of Q1 2025.



Gross profit for the quarter was negative $726,000, compared to a gross profit of $569,000 in the prior-year period.



Total operating expenses increased to $1.94 million in Q1 2025, up from $1.61 million in Q1 2024, reflecting higher general and administrative costs, non-cash share-based compensation, and depreciation.



As a result, the Company reported a net loss of $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $2.5 million in the same period last year.



Net cash used in operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was approximately $2.0 million, compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2024.




About Sky Quarry Inc.



Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ) and its subsidiaries are, collectively, an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. Our waste-to-energy mission is to repurpose and upcycle millions of tons of asphalt shingle waste, diverting them from landfills. By doing so, we can contribute to improved waste management, promote resource efficiency, conserve natural resources, and reduce environmental impact. For more information, please visit


skyquarry.com


.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release may include ''forward-looking statements.'' All statements pertaining to our future financial and/or operating results, future events, or future developments may constitute forward-looking statements. The statements may be identified by words such as “expect,” “look forward to,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” “project,” or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of our management, of which many are beyond our control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and factors, including but not limited to those described in our disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or our achievements may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. We neither intend, nor assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and the Company’s other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company’s Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained.




Investor Relations



Jennifer Standley



Director of Investor Relations



Ir@skyquarry.com





Company Website





www.skyquarry.com




































































































































































Sky Quarry Inc.



Consolidated Balance Sheets



As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024





March 31,




2025


December 31,


2024






ASSETS









Current assets:




Cash

$
213,000

$
385,116

Accounts receivables


1,758,159


1,123,897

Prepaid expenses and other assets


641,427


339,124

Inventory


2,103,379


3,149,236

Total current assets


4,715,965


4,997,373






Property, plant, and equipment


5,942,782


6,160,318

Oil and gas properties


8,832,356


8,534,967

Restricted cash


798,851


2,929,797

Right-of-use asset


1,091,656


1,115,785

Goodwill


3,209,003


3,209,003






Total assets

$
24,590,613

$
26,947,243












































































































































































































































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY









Current liabilities:




Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$
3,233,613


$
4,046,319

Current portion of operating lease liability


81,775



38,422

Current portion of finance lease liability


16,626



16,120

Warrant liability


184,087



459,067

Lines of credit


2,328,127



1,260,727

Current maturities of notes payable


6,164,310



6,578,017

Total current liabilities


12,008,538



12,398,672






Notes payable, less current maturities, net of debt issuance costs


1,999,999



2,000,560

Operating lease liability, net of current portion


15,613



77,824

Finance lease Liability, net of current portion


987,018



971,690

Total Liabilities


15,011,168



15,448,746






Commitments and contingencies









Shareholders’ Equity:




Preferred stock $0.001 par value: 25,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively


-



-

Common stock $0.0001 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized: 21,260,924 and 19,027,208 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively


2,126



1,903

Additional paid in capital


37,088,388



35,674,391

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(209,286
)


(209,708
)

Accumulated deficit


(27,301,783
)


(23,968,089
)

Total shareholders’ equity


9,579,445



11,498,497






Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$
24,590,613


$
26,947,243














































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Sky Quarry Inc.



Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss



For the Periods Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024














Three Months Ended March 31, 2025




Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Net sales


$
6,332,967




$
10,952,330









Cost of goods sold



7,059,059





10,382,881

Gross Margin



(726,092
)




569,449









Operating expenses:







General and administrative



1,935,457





1,607,884

Depreciation and amortization



2,028





1,472

Total Operating expenses



1,937,485





1,609,356









Loss from operations



(2,663,577
)




(1,039,907
)









Other income (expense):







Interest expense



(872,468
)




(1,308,445
)

Loss on extinguishment of debt



(85,753
)




(108,887
)

Gain on warrant valuation



274,980





-

Other income (expense)



7,477





(5,306
)

Gain on sale of assets



5,647





-

Other expense, net



(670,117
)




(1,422,638
)









Loss before provision for income taxes



(3,333,694
)




(2,462,545
)









Provision for income taxes



-





-









Net loss



(3,333,694
)




(2,462,545
)









Other comprehensive income (loss)







Exchange gain (loss) on translation of foreign operations



422





(8,134
)









Net loss and comprehensive loss


$
(3,333,272
)



$
(2,470,679
)









Loss per common share







Basic and diluted


$
(0.16
)



$
(0.15
)

Weighted average shares outstanding







Basic and diluted



21,264,725





16,334,862





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Sky Quarry Inc.



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024






2025




2024







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net loss

$
(3,333,694
)

$
(2,462,545
)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:




Share based compensation


78,880



270,176

Depreciation and amortization


242,004



164,534

Amortization of debt issuance costs


765,793



1,166,227

Amortization of right-of-use asset


24,129



21,952

Gain on revaluation of warrant liabilities


(274,980
)


-

Loss on extinguishment of debt


56,660



108,887

Gain on sale of assets


(5,647
)


-






Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable


(634,263
)


(766,259
)

Prepaid expenses and other assets


(302,302
)


(323,750
)

Inventory


1,045,857



203,235

Accounts payable and accrued expenses


373,889



371,043

Operating lease liability


450



21,952

Net cash used in operating activities


(1,963,224
)


(1,224,548
)







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from sale of assets


14,060



-

Purchase of exploration and evaluation assets


(297,389
)


(144,964
)

Purchase of property, plant, and equipment


(32,881
)


(282,702
)

Net cash used in investing activities


(316,210
)


(427,666
)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds on lines of credit


5,339,736



10,641,448

Payments on lines of credit


(4,272,336
)


(11,638,704
)

Proceeds from note payable


143,237



9,820,288

Payments on note payable


(1,231,214
)


(5,300,608
)

Warrants Issued (net against payment of debt issuance costs)




-

Debt discount on note payable




(1,970,936
)

Payments on finance lease


(3,473
)


(19,851
)

Proceeds on issuance of preferred stock




197,500

Preferred stock offering costs




(40,870
)

Proceeds on issuance of common stock




19,492

Common stock offering costs




-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


(24,050
)


1,707,755






Effect of exchange rate on cash


422



(8,134
)






Increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash


(2,303,062
)


47,407

Cash and restricted cash, beginning of the period


3,314,913



4,680,836






Cash and restricted cash, end of the period

$
1,011,851


$
4,728,243





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SKYQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.