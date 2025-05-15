Sky Quarry Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

Sky Quarry Inc. reported Q1 2025 revenue of $6.3 million, reflecting ongoing operational challenges and strategic partnerships.
Sky Quarry Inc. has announced its financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting $6.3 million in revenue, a 50% increase from the previous quarter, despite a decrease from $11 million a year earlier mainly due to supply chain challenges and lower commodity prices. The company is advancing its waste-to-energy strategy, including signed Letters of Intent with two recycling firms to explore new facility partnerships that could expand its geographic operations and access significant asphalt shingle supplies. Despite the positive operational progress, Sky Quarry experienced a net loss of $3.3 million for the quarter, an increase from the previous year's loss. The company is focusing on optimizing operations and scaling production, particularly at its Foreland Refinery, to enhance profitability and meet rising fuel demand in the Western U.S.
Potential Positives
- Achieved $6.3 million in revenue for Q1 2025, representing a 50% increase from the previous quarter.
- Signed non-binding Letters of Intent with strategic partners R & R Solutions and Southwind RAS, which could enhance the company's regional footprint and access to significant asphalt shingle supply.
- Engaged TAR360 to optimize internal processes, aiming to accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.
- Positioned to increase production capacity at the Foreland Refinery by up to 400%, enhancing profitability and meeting the growing fuel demand in the Western U.S.
Potential Negatives
- Total revenues for Q1 2025 decreased to approximately $6.3 million, down significantly from $11.0 million in Q1 2024, indicating declining demand or operational challenges.
- Reported a gross profit of negative $726,000 for the quarter, compared to a gross profit of $569,000 a year earlier, suggesting deteriorating profitability.
- Net loss increased to $3.3 million in Q1 2025, up from a loss of $2.5 million in the same period last year, reflecting worsening financial performance.
FAQ
What were Sky Quarry's Q1 2025 revenue figures?
Sky Quarry generated $6.3 million in revenue for Q1 2025, a 50% increase from Q4 2024.
How did Sky Quarry perform financially in Q1 2025?
The company reported a net loss of $3.3 million for Q1 2025, compared to a net loss of $2.5 million in Q1 2024.
What partnerships did Sky Quarry establish recently?
Sky Quarry signed Letters of Intent with R & R Solutions and Southwind RAS to explore collaborative recycling initiatives.
What are the company's plans for production increase?
Sky Quarry aims to increase throughput from 20,000 barrels per month to up to 100,000 barrels over time.
How does Sky Quarry address environmental concerns?
The company focuses on recycling waste asphalt shingles, promoting resource efficiency and reducing environmental impact through its waste-to-energy mission.
Full Release
WOODS CROSS, Utah, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) ("Sky Quarry" or "the Company"), an integrated energy solutions company committed to revolutionizing the waste asphalt shingle recycling industry, today announced its financial and operational results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
Key Financial and Operational Highlights
Generated $6.3 million in Q1 revenue, a 50% increase from Q4 2024.
Signed a Letter of Intent with R & R Solutions, the only permitted asphalt shingle recycler in New Mexico, to explore the feasibility of establishing a modular waste-to-energy site in the Southwest.
Executed a Letter of Intent with Southwind RAS, a leading recycler in the Midwest, to collaborate on regional facility deployment and feedstock supply.
Engaged TAR360 to accelerate the company’s growth trajectory, optimize internal processes, and support execution across key operational initiatives.
Commentary by David Sealock, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Darryl Delwo, Chief Financial Officer of Sky Quarry
“We are pleased with the continued growth across our operations and the progress we’ve made in the first quarter of 2025 toward executing our waste-to-energy strategy, which is central to our mission of transforming recycled asphalt shingles into sustainably produced fuels and other valuable materials. At PR Spring, asset upgrades are nearing completion, and once commissioned, the site will activate our fully integrated production model and enable commercial-scale output.
As part of our national expansion strategy, we signed non-binding Letters of Intent with Southwind RAS in the Midwest and R & R Solutions in the Southwest. These LOIs represent an early step in evaluating potential partnerships that could expand Sky Quarry’s geographic footprint and provide access to more than 1.5 million tons of asphalt shingle supply annually. If advanced, these relationships could unlock new revenue opportunities through facility development, expanded processing capacity, and the sale of high-value materials such as recycled liquid asphalt, blended fuels, and other products derived from waste asphalt shingles.
We’re seeing the impact of operational improvements made in 2024 at the Foreland Refinery, with a 50% increase in revenue from Q4 2024 to Q1 2025 as output stabilized and product volumes rebounded.
To build on this momentum, we engaged TAR360 to further optimize operations at Foreland. While we’re encouraged by recent performance gains, our shared goal is to increase throughput by up to 400% over time, scaling from our current 20,000 barrels per month to as much as 100,000. Achieving this level of production would enhance operating leverage, expand margins, and drive stronger profitability.
With these improvements and additional efficiencies underway, we believe Foreland is positioned to play a key role in meeting growing fuel demand across the Western U.S. California’s refining capacity is expected to decline by 21% in a single year due to major facility closures, while global price spreads and supply constraints are creating price dislocations that make local refining more competitive. As market conditions continue to evolve, we are executing with purpose by scaling production, improving performance, and positioning Sky Quarry for a strong 2025.”
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
Total revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, were approximately $6.3 million, down from $11.0 million in the same period of 2024. This decline was primarily driven by ongoing challenges in reestablishing supply streams following the Foreland Refinery outage and refurbishment in mid-2024. In addition, lower commodity prices contributed to the decrease, with WTI crude falling from $87 per barrel in April 2024 to $71 per barrel at the end of Q1 2025.
Gross profit for the quarter was negative $726,000, compared to a gross profit of $569,000 in the prior-year period.
Total operating expenses increased to $1.94 million in Q1 2025, up from $1.61 million in Q1 2024, reflecting higher general and administrative costs, non-cash share-based compensation, and depreciation.
As a result, the Company reported a net loss of $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $2.5 million in the same period last year.
Net cash used in operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was approximately $2.0 million, compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2024.
About Sky Quarry Inc.
Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ) and its subsidiaries are, collectively, an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. Our waste-to-energy mission is to repurpose and upcycle millions of tons of asphalt shingle waste, diverting them from landfills. By doing so, we can contribute to improved waste management, promote resource efficiency, conserve natural resources, and reduce environmental impact. For more information, please visit
skyquarry.com
.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include ''forward-looking statements.'' All statements pertaining to our future financial and/or operating results, future events, or future developments may constitute forward-looking statements. The statements may be identified by words such as “expect,” “look forward to,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” “project,” or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of our management, of which many are beyond our control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and factors, including but not limited to those described in our disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or our achievements may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. We neither intend, nor assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and the Company’s other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company’s Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained.
Investor Relations
Jennifer Standley
Director of Investor Relations
Ir@skyquarry.com
Company Website
www.skyquarry.com
Sky Quarry Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$
213,000
$
385,116
Accounts receivables
1,758,159
1,123,897
Prepaid expenses and other assets
641,427
339,124
Inventory
2,103,379
3,149,236
Total current assets
4,715,965
4,997,373
Property, plant, and equipment
5,942,782
6,160,318
Oil and gas properties
8,832,356
8,534,967
Restricted cash
798,851
2,929,797
Right-of-use asset
1,091,656
1,115,785
Goodwill
3,209,003
3,209,003
Total assets
$
24,590,613
$
26,947,243
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
3,233,613
$
4,046,319
Current portion of operating lease liability
81,775
38,422
Current portion of finance lease liability
16,626
16,120
Warrant liability
184,087
459,067
Lines of credit
2,328,127
1,260,727
Current maturities of notes payable
6,164,310
6,578,017
Total current liabilities
12,008,538
12,398,672
Notes payable, less current maturities, net of debt issuance costs
1,999,999
2,000,560
Operating lease liability, net of current portion
15,613
77,824
Finance lease Liability, net of current portion
987,018
971,690
Total Liabilities
15,011,168
15,448,746
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders’ Equity:
Preferred stock $0.001 par value: 25,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
-
-
Common stock $0.0001 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized: 21,260,924 and 19,027,208 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
2,126
1,903
Additional paid in capital
37,088,388
35,674,391
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(209,286
)
(209,708
)
Accumulated deficit
(27,301,783
)
(23,968,089
)
Total shareholders’ equity
9,579,445
11,498,497
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
24,590,613
$
26,947,243
Sky Quarry Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
For the Periods Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
Net sales
$
6,332,967
$
10,952,330
Cost of goods sold
7,059,059
10,382,881
Gross Margin
(726,092
)
569,449
Operating expenses:
General and administrative
1,935,457
1,607,884
Depreciation and amortization
2,028
1,472
Total Operating expenses
1,937,485
1,609,356
Loss from operations
(2,663,577
)
(1,039,907
)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(872,468
)
(1,308,445
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(85,753
)
(108,887
)
Gain on warrant valuation
274,980
-
Other income (expense)
7,477
(5,306
)
Gain on sale of assets
5,647
-
Other expense, net
(670,117
)
(1,422,638
)
Loss before provision for income taxes
(3,333,694
)
(2,462,545
)
Provision for income taxes
-
-
Net loss
(3,333,694
)
(2,462,545
)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Exchange gain (loss) on translation of foreign operations
422
(8,134
)
Net loss and comprehensive loss
$
(3,333,272
)
$
(2,470,679
)
Loss per common share
Basic and diluted
$
(0.16
)
$
(0.15
)
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
21,264,725
16,334,862
Sky Quarry Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
2025
2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss
$
(3,333,694
)
$
(2,462,545
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:
Share based compensation
78,880
270,176
Depreciation and amortization
242,004
164,534
Amortization of debt issuance costs
765,793
1,166,227
Amortization of right-of-use asset
24,129
21,952
Gain on revaluation of warrant liabilities
(274,980
)
-
Loss on extinguishment of debt
56,660
108,887
Gain on sale of assets
(5,647
)
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(634,263
)
(766,259
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(302,302
)
(323,750
)
Inventory
1,045,857
203,235
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
373,889
371,043
Operating lease liability
450
21,952
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,963,224
)
(1,224,548
)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from sale of assets
14,060
-
Purchase of exploration and evaluation assets
(297,389
)
(144,964
)
Purchase of property, plant, and equipment
(32,881
)
(282,702
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(316,210
)
(427,666
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds on lines of credit
5,339,736
10,641,448
Payments on lines of credit
(4,272,336
)
(11,638,704
)
Proceeds from note payable
143,237
9,820,288
Payments on note payable
(1,231,214
)
(5,300,608
)
Warrants Issued (net against payment of debt issuance costs)
-
Debt discount on note payable
(1,970,936
)
Payments on finance lease
(3,473
)
(19,851
)
Proceeds on issuance of preferred stock
197,500
Preferred stock offering costs
(40,870
)
Proceeds on issuance of common stock
19,492
Common stock offering costs
-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(24,050
)
1,707,755
Effect of exchange rate on cash
422
(8,134
)
Increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash
(2,303,062
)
47,407
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of the period
3,314,913
4,680,836
Cash and restricted cash, end of the period
$
1,011,851
$
4,728,243
