Sky Quarry Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

Sky Quarry Inc. reported Q1 2025 revenue of $6.3 million, reflecting ongoing operational challenges and strategic partnerships.

Quiver AI Summary

Sky Quarry Inc. has announced its financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting $6.3 million in revenue, a 50% increase from the previous quarter, despite a decrease from $11 million a year earlier mainly due to supply chain challenges and lower commodity prices. The company is advancing its waste-to-energy strategy, including signed Letters of Intent with two recycling firms to explore new facility partnerships that could expand its geographic operations and access significant asphalt shingle supplies. Despite the positive operational progress, Sky Quarry experienced a net loss of $3.3 million for the quarter, an increase from the previous year's loss. The company is focusing on optimizing operations and scaling production, particularly at its Foreland Refinery, to enhance profitability and meet rising fuel demand in the Western U.S.

Potential Positives

Achieved $6.3 million in revenue for Q1 2025, representing a 50% increase from the previous quarter.

Signed non-binding Letters of Intent with strategic partners R & R Solutions and Southwind RAS, which could enhance the company's regional footprint and access to significant asphalt shingle supply.

Engaged TAR360 to optimize internal processes, aiming to accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Positioned to increase production capacity at the Foreland Refinery by up to 400%, enhancing profitability and meeting the growing fuel demand in the Western U.S.

Potential Negatives

Total revenues for Q1 2025 decreased to approximately $6.3 million, down significantly from $11.0 million in Q1 2024, indicating declining demand or operational challenges.

Reported a gross profit of negative $726,000 for the quarter, compared to a gross profit of $569,000 a year earlier, suggesting deteriorating profitability.

Net loss increased to $3.3 million in Q1 2025, up from a loss of $2.5 million in the same period last year, reflecting worsening financial performance.

FAQ

What were Sky Quarry's Q1 2025 revenue figures?

Sky Quarry generated $6.3 million in revenue for Q1 2025, a 50% increase from Q4 2024.

How did Sky Quarry perform financially in Q1 2025?

The company reported a net loss of $3.3 million for Q1 2025, compared to a net loss of $2.5 million in Q1 2024.

What partnerships did Sky Quarry establish recently?

Sky Quarry signed Letters of Intent with R & R Solutions and Southwind RAS to explore collaborative recycling initiatives.

What are the company's plans for production increase?

Sky Quarry aims to increase throughput from 20,000 barrels per month to up to 100,000 barrels over time.

How does Sky Quarry address environmental concerns?

The company focuses on recycling waste asphalt shingles, promoting resource efficiency and reducing environmental impact through its waste-to-energy mission.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SKYQ Insider Trading Activity

$SKYQ insiders have traded $SKYQ stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKYQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARCUS G LAUN (Executive Vice President) purchased 1,200 shares for an estimated $1,128

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release



WOODS CROSS, Utah, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) ("Sky Quarry" or "the Company"), an integrated energy solutions company committed to revolutionizing the waste asphalt shingle recycling industry, today announced its financial and operational results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.







Key Financial and Operational Highlights









Generated $6.3 million in Q1 revenue, a 50% increase from Q4 2024.



Generated $6.3 million in Q1 revenue, a 50% increase from Q4 2024.



Signed a Letter of Intent with R & R Solutions, the only permitted asphalt shingle recycler in New Mexico, to explore the feasibility of establishing a modular waste-to-energy site in the Southwest.



Signed a Letter of Intent with R & R Solutions, the only permitted asphalt shingle recycler in New Mexico, to explore the feasibility of establishing a modular waste-to-energy site in the Southwest.



Executed a Letter of Intent with Southwind RAS, a leading recycler in the Midwest, to collaborate on regional facility deployment and feedstock supply.



Executed a Letter of Intent with Southwind RAS, a leading recycler in the Midwest, to collaborate on regional facility deployment and feedstock supply.



Engaged TAR360 to accelerate the company’s growth trajectory, optimize internal processes, and support execution across key operational initiatives.









Commentary by David Sealock, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Darryl Delwo, Chief Financial Officer of Sky Quarry







“We are pleased with the continued growth across our operations and the progress we’ve made in the first quarter of 2025 toward executing our waste-to-energy strategy, which is central to our mission of transforming recycled asphalt shingles into sustainably produced fuels and other valuable materials. At PR Spring, asset upgrades are nearing completion, and once commissioned, the site will activate our fully integrated production model and enable commercial-scale output.





As part of our national expansion strategy, we signed non-binding Letters of Intent with Southwind RAS in the Midwest and R & R Solutions in the Southwest. These LOIs represent an early step in evaluating potential partnerships that could expand Sky Quarry’s geographic footprint and provide access to more than 1.5 million tons of asphalt shingle supply annually. If advanced, these relationships could unlock new revenue opportunities through facility development, expanded processing capacity, and the sale of high-value materials such as recycled liquid asphalt, blended fuels, and other products derived from waste asphalt shingles.





We’re seeing the impact of operational improvements made in 2024 at the Foreland Refinery, with a 50% increase in revenue from Q4 2024 to Q1 2025 as output stabilized and product volumes rebounded.





To build on this momentum, we engaged TAR360 to further optimize operations at Foreland. While we’re encouraged by recent performance gains, our shared goal is to increase throughput by up to 400% over time, scaling from our current 20,000 barrels per month to as much as 100,000. Achieving this level of production would enhance operating leverage, expand margins, and drive stronger profitability.





With these improvements and additional efficiencies underway, we believe Foreland is positioned to play a key role in meeting growing fuel demand across the Western U.S. California’s refining capacity is expected to decline by 21% in a single year due to major facility closures, while global price spreads and supply constraints are creating price dislocations that make local refining more competitive. As market conditions continue to evolve, we are executing with purpose by scaling production, improving performance, and positioning Sky Quarry for a strong 2025.”







Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025







Total revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, were approximately $6.3 million, down from $11.0 million in the same period of 2024. This decline was primarily driven by ongoing challenges in reestablishing supply streams following the Foreland Refinery outage and refurbishment in mid-2024. In addition, lower commodity prices contributed to the decrease, with WTI crude falling from $87 per barrel in April 2024 to $71 per barrel at the end of Q1 2025.





Gross profit for the quarter was negative $726,000, compared to a gross profit of $569,000 in the prior-year period.





Total operating expenses increased to $1.94 million in Q1 2025, up from $1.61 million in Q1 2024, reflecting higher general and administrative costs, non-cash share-based compensation, and depreciation.





As a result, the Company reported a net loss of $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $2.5 million in the same period last year.





Net cash used in operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was approximately $2.0 million, compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2024.







About Sky Quarry Inc.







Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ) and its subsidiaries are, collectively, an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. Our waste-to-energy mission is to repurpose and upcycle millions of tons of asphalt shingle waste, diverting them from landfills. By doing so, we can contribute to improved waste management, promote resource efficiency, conserve natural resources, and reduce environmental impact. For more information, please visit





skyquarry.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may include ''forward-looking statements.'' All statements pertaining to our future financial and/or operating results, future events, or future developments may constitute forward-looking statements. The statements may be identified by words such as “expect,” “look forward to,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” “project,” or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of our management, of which many are beyond our control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and factors, including but not limited to those described in our disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or our achievements may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. We neither intend, nor assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and the Company’s other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company’s Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained.







Investor Relations







Jennifer Standley







Director of Investor Relations







Ir@skyquarry.com











Company Website











www.skyquarry.com























Sky Quarry Inc.







Consolidated Balance Sheets







As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024





























March 31,









2025













December 31,





2024



































ASSETS

















































Current assets:

























Cash









$





213,000









$





385,116









Accounts receivables













1,758,159













1,123,897









Prepaid expenses and other assets













641,427













339,124









Inventory













2,103,379













3,149,236









Total current assets













4,715,965













4,997,373

































Property, plant, and equipment













5,942,782













6,160,318









Oil and gas properties













8,832,356













8,534,967









Restricted cash













798,851













2,929,797









Right-of-use asset













1,091,656













1,115,785









Goodwill













3,209,003













3,209,003

































Total assets









$





24,590,613









$





26,947,243





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

















































Current liabilities:

























Accounts payable and accrued expenses









$





3,233,613













$





4,046,319













Current portion of operating lease liability













81,775

















38,422













Current portion of finance lease liability













16,626

















16,120













Warrant liability













184,087

















459,067













Lines of credit













2,328,127

















1,260,727













Current maturities of notes payable













6,164,310

















6,578,017













Total current liabilities













12,008,538

















12,398,672





































Notes payable, less current maturities, net of debt issuance costs













1,999,999

















2,000,560













Operating lease liability, net of current portion













15,613

















77,824













Finance lease Liability, net of current portion













987,018

















971,690













Total Liabilities













15,011,168

















15,448,746





































Commitments and contingencies

















































Shareholders’ Equity:

























Preferred stock $0.001 par value: 25,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













-

















-













Common stock $0.0001 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized: 21,260,924 and 19,027,208 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













2,126

















1,903













Additional paid in capital













37,088,388

















35,674,391













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(209,286





)













(209,708





)









Accumulated deficit













(27,301,783





)













(23,968,089





)









Total shareholders’ equity













9,579,445

















11,498,497





































Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity









$





24,590,613













$





26,947,243



























Sky Quarry Inc.







Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss







For the Periods Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024

































































Three Months Ended March 31, 2025





















Three Months Ended March 31, 2024











Net sales













$





6,332,967





















$





10,952,330

















































Cost of goods sold

















7,059,059

























10,382,881













Gross Margin

















(726,092





)





















569,449

















































Operating expenses:





































General and administrative

















1,935,457

























1,607,884













Depreciation and amortization

















2,028

























1,472













Total Operating expenses

















1,937,485

























1,609,356

















































Loss from operations

















(2,663,577





)





















(1,039,907





)













































Other income (expense):





































Interest expense

















(872,468





)





















(1,308,445





)









Loss on extinguishment of debt

















(85,753





)





















(108,887





)









Gain on warrant valuation

















274,980

























-













Other income (expense)

















7,477

























(5,306





)









Gain on sale of assets

















5,647

























-













Other expense, net

















(670,117





)





















(1,422,638





)













































Loss before provision for income taxes

















(3,333,694





)





















(2,462,545





)













































Provision for income taxes

















-

























-

















































Net loss

















(3,333,694





)





















(2,462,545





)













































Other comprehensive income (loss)





































Exchange gain (loss) on translation of foreign operations

















422

























(8,134





)













































Net loss and comprehensive loss













$





(3,333,272





)

















$





(2,470,679





)













































Loss per common share





































Basic and diluted













$





(0.16





)

















$





(0.15





)









Weighted average shares outstanding





































Basic and diluted

















21,264,725

























16,334,862



























Sky Quarry Inc.







Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows







For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024

































2025





















2024









































CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



























Net loss









$





(3,333,694





)









$





(2,462,545





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:

























Share based compensation













78,880

















270,176













Depreciation and amortization













242,004

















164,534













Amortization of debt issuance costs













765,793

















1,166,227













Amortization of right-of-use asset













24,129

















21,952













Gain on revaluation of warrant liabilities













(274,980





)













-













Loss on extinguishment of debt













56,660

















108,887













Gain on sale of assets













(5,647





)













-





































Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

























Accounts receivable













(634,263





)













(766,259





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets













(302,302





)













(323,750





)









Inventory













1,045,857

















203,235













Accounts payable and accrued expenses













373,889

















371,043













Operating lease liability













450

















21,952













Net cash used in operating activities













(1,963,224





)













(1,224,548





)



































CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES



















































Proceeds from sale of assets













14,060

















-













Purchase of exploration and evaluation assets













(297,389





)













(144,964





)









Purchase of property, plant, and equipment













(32,881





)













(282,702





)









Net cash used in investing activities













(316,210





)













(427,666





)



































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES



















































Proceeds on lines of credit













5,339,736

















10,641,448













Payments on lines of credit













(4,272,336





)













(11,638,704





)









Proceeds from note payable













143,237

















9,820,288













Payments on note payable













(1,231,214





)













(5,300,608





)









Warrants Issued (net against payment of debt issuance costs)





















-













Debt discount on note payable





















(1,970,936





)









Payments on finance lease













(3,473





)













(19,851





)









Proceeds on issuance of preferred stock





















197,500













Preferred stock offering costs





















(40,870





)









Proceeds on issuance of common stock





















19,492













Common stock offering costs





















-













Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities













(24,050





)













1,707,755





































Effect of exchange rate on cash













422

















(8,134





)

































Increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash













(2,303,062





)













47,407













Cash and restricted cash, beginning of the period













3,314,913

















4,680,836





































Cash and restricted cash, end of the period









$





1,011,851













$





4,728,243











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.