Sky Quarry Inc. Engages Kevin Arrington of TAR360 as Strategic Consultant to Accelerate Foreland Refinery Production Scale-Up

Sky Quarry Inc. engages Kevin Arrington as a consultant to enhance operations and increase production at its Nevada refinery.

Quiver AI Summary

Sky Quarry Inc. announced the engagement of Kevin Arrington from TAR360 as a strategic consultant to facilitate growth and optimization within the company. Arrington will focus on enhancing production capabilities at the Foreland Refinery in Nevada, aiming to increase output from 20,000 to 45,000 barrels per month initially, and eventually to 80,000 barrels per month. This includes improving refining efficiency and converting recycled waste asphalt shingles into sustainable fuels. The initiative is part of Sky Quarry's strategy to strengthen its operational framework and align internal processes with broader business goals, ultimately reinforcing its position as a leading energy provider amidst growing fuel supply challenges in California. CEO David Sealock emphasized the importance of evolving internal systems to support disciplined growth and operational excellence.

Potential Positives

Engagement of Kevin Arrington as a strategic consultant aims to accelerate growth and operational efficiency, leveraging his proven track record from prominent companies like BP and Shell.

Implementation of a production scale-up strategy at the Foreland Refinery is set to increase output by up to 300%, significantly enhancing the company's refining capacity.

The initiative aligns with rising regional demand for fuels and high-value materials, particularly in California amidst fuel supply constraints and regulatory challenges.

Improvements in internal reporting systems will enhance transparency and decision-making, positioning the company for disciplined growth and long-term shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

Engaging a strategic consultant may indicate underlying operational challenges that necessitate external intervention, raising concerns about the company's internal capabilities.

The significant reliance on a consulting firm like TAR360 for scaling production could signal potential weaknesses in the existing management and operational processes.

Increased output targets from 20,000 to 45,000 barrels per month, and ultimately to 80,000 barrels per month, may place strain on infrastructure and resources, leading to potential operational risks if not managed properly.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Sky Quarry's engagement with Kevin Arrington?

Sky Quarry engaged Kevin Arrington to accelerate growth, optimize processes, and support key operational initiatives, particularly scaling production at their Foreland Refinery.

How much will production increase at the Foreland Refinery?

The production at the Foreland Refinery is set to increase from 20,000 barrels to up to 45,000 barrels per month, ultimately reaching 80,000 barrels.

What are the benefits of the waste asphalt shingle recycling initiative?

The initiative aims to convert waste shingles into sustainably produced fuels, improve waste management, promote resource efficiency, and reduce environmental impact.

Who is Kevin Arrington?

Kevin Arrington is the founder of TAR360, a consulting firm that specializes in performance improvements across sectors, with notable achievements in the energy industry.

How will the consulting engagement improve internal reporting systems?

The engagement will upgrade Sky Quarry's reporting systems to provide timely, decision-ready information for better strategic oversight and transparency for executive leadership.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SKYQ Insider Trading Activity

$SKYQ insiders have traded $SKYQ stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKYQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARCUS G LAUN (Executive Vice President) purchased 1,200 shares for an estimated $1,128

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release



WOODS CROSS, Utah, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) (“Sky Quarry” or the “Company”), an integrated energy solutions company committed to revolutionizing the waste asphalt shingle recycling industry, today announced it has engaged Kevin Arrington of TAR360 as a strategic consultant. Arrington will work closely with the Sky Quarry team to accelerate the company’s growth trajectory, optimize internal processes, and support execution across key operational initiatives.





The consulting engagement will focus on a production scale-up strategy at the Company’s Foreland Refinery, Nevada’s only operational crude oil refinery. The initiative includes optimizing existing infrastructure and implementing a clear roadmap to initially increase output by up to 125%, from 20,000 to 45,000 barrels per month, and ultimately by up to 300% to 80,000 barrels per month.





By improving distillation and refracturing processes at the Foreland Refinery, Sky Quarry is driving greater refining efficiency and accelerating the conversion of recycled liquid asphalt from waste shingles into blended, sustainably produced fuels and other high-value materials. The Company believes that this initiative will reinforce its position as a next-generation energy provider and will enhance its ability to meet rising regional demand, particularly as California faces ongoing fuel supply constraints driven by refinery closures and tightening environmental regulations.





“As we scale Sky Quarry into a fully integrated waste-to-energy platform, it’s critical that our internal systems evolve with our growth,” said David Sealock, CEO of Sky Quarry. “Kevin Arrington and TAR360 bring a proven track record of transforming complex operations into high-performance systems, delivering measurable results for companies like BP, Shell, and Boeing. By leveraging that expertise, we’re strengthening our foundation for disciplined growth, operational excellence, and long-term shareholder value.”





Arrington and TAR360 will also help design and implement a practical operating framework that connects day-to-day activities with Sky Quarry’s broader business goals, ensuring teams are aligned, performance is measurable, and resources are focused where they will have the greatest impact on the Company’s operating results. At the same time, he will evaluate and upgrade the Company’s internal reporting systems, giving the Board and executive leadership better access to timely, decision-ready information to support strategic oversight and improve transparency.







About Kevin Arrington and TAR360







Kevin Arrington is the founder of TAR360, a performance consulting firm with over 15 years of experience driving operational improvements across the energy, aviation, and manufacturing sectors. Known for delivering measurable results, including nearly $1 billion in added revenue at BP’s Whiting Refinery and significant efficiency gains at Shell, Boeing, and American Airlines, Arrington applies a proprietary 16 Dimensions Framework to identify performance gaps and streamline complex systems. His engagement with Sky Quarry will focus on scaling production at the Foreland Refinery, aligning internal operations, and strengthening governance systems to support the Company’s next phase of sustainable growth.







About Sky Quarry Inc.







Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ) and its subsidiaries are, collectively, an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. Our waste-to-energy mission is to repurpose and upcycle millions of tons of asphalt shingle waste, diverting them from landfills. By doing so, we can contribute to improved waste management, promote resource efficiency, conserve natural resources, and reduce environmental impact. For more information, please visit





skyquarry.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements pertaining to our future financial and/or operating results, future events, or future developments may constitute forward-looking statements. The statements may be identified by words such as “expect,” “look forward to,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” “project,” or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of our management, of which many are beyond our control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and factors, including but not limited to those described in our disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or our achievements may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. We neither intend, nor assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and the Company’s other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained.







Investor Relations







Jennifer Standley







Director of Investor Relations







Ir@skyquarry.com







Company Website













www.skyquarry.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.