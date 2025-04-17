Sky Quarry Inc. Announces Live Investor Webinar on Asphalt Shingle Recycling Solutions and Market Insights

Sky Quarry Inc. will host a webinar on asphalt shingle recycling and regional refining solutions on April 24th.

Sky Quarry Inc. announced a live investor webinar scheduled for April 24, 2025, aimed at discussing the urgent issues surrounding asphalt shingle waste and the company's innovative recycling solutions. The webinar will highlight the significance of the asphalt waste problem, Sky Quarry’s proprietary technology and revenue model, the impact of California's fuel supply challenges, and regulatory support for modular waste-to-energy units. The event will feature company leaders David Sealock and Marcus Laun, with a Q&A session moderated by attorney Lloyd MacNeil. Registration is open to all interested parties, and questions can be submitted in advance. Sky Quarry focuses on transforming waste materials into valuable resources to enhance environmental sustainability.

The company is hosting a live investor webinar, showcasing transparency and engagement with investors and stakeholders.

The event will provide insights into the pressing issue of asphalt shingle waste and highlight Sky Quarry's innovative solutions, potentially attracting investor interest.

Discussion of regulatory tailwinds and market demand for regional refining solutions indicates potential for growth and expansion in the industry.

Participation of company founders in the webinar emphasizes leadership involvement and commitment to addressing environmental challenges.

The press release emphasizes the company's reliance on forward-looking statements, highlighting significant uncertainties and risks that could impact future performance.

The mention of regulatory uncertainties suggests potential challenges in navigating compliance and operational hurdles, which may affect timely execution of its initiatives.

Describing the company as a "development-stage" entity could raise concerns among investors about its maturity and operational stability in a competitive market.

What is the purpose of Sky Quarry's live investor webinar?

The webinar aims to educate attendees on asphalt shingle waste management and Sky Quarry's innovative solutions.

When will the Sky Quarry investor webinar take place?

The webinar is scheduled for Thursday, April 24th at 11:00 a.m. PDT / 2:00 p.m. EDT.

Who are the featured speakers in the webinar?

The event features Sky Quarry founders David Sealock and Marcus Laun, moderated by Lloyd MacNeil.

How can attendees submit questions for the Q&A session?

Attendees can submit questions in advance by emailing ir@skyquarry.com.

Why is asphalt shingle recycling important?

Recycling asphalt shingles helps improve waste management, conserves resources, and reduces environmental impact.

$SKYQ insiders have traded $SKYQ stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKYQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARCUS G LAUN (Executive Vice President) purchased 1,200 shares for an estimated $1,128

WOODS CROSS, Utah, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) ("Sky Quarry" or "the Company"), an integrated energy solutions company committed to revolutionizing the waste asphalt shingle recycling industry, today announced it will host a live investor webinar on



Thursday, April 24th at 11:00 a.m. PDT / 2:00 p.m. EDT



The scale and urgency of the asphalt shingle waste problem and why it matters



Sky Quarry’s solution through its proprietary technology and revenue model



How California’s tightening fuel supply is driving demand for regional refining solutions



Regulatory tailwinds and the national blueprint for growth through modular waste-to-energy units







The event will feature Sky Quarry founders David Sealock, Chairman & CEO, and Marcus Laun, EVP and Director, and will be moderated by Lloyd MacNeil, a partner at Troutman Pepper and a project finance attorney specializing in energy infrastructure development.





The presentation will be followed by a live Q&A. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions in advance by emailing



Registration is open to all investors, industry partners, and media.







To register for the webinar, please click







About Sky Quarry Inc.







Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ) and its subsidiaries are, collectively, an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. Our waste-to-energy mission is to repurpose and upcycle millions of tons of asphalt shingle waste, diverting them from landfills. By doing so, we can contribute to improved waste management, promote resource efficiency, conserve natural resources, and reduce environmental impact. For more information, please visit





skyquarry.com





Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may include ''forward-looking statements.'' All statements pertaining to our future financial and/or operating results, future events, or future developments may constitute forward-looking statements. The statements may be identified by words such as “expect,” “look forward to,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” “project,” or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of our management, of which many are beyond our control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and factors, including but not limited to those described in our disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or our achievements may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. We neither intend, nor assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and the Company’s other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company’s Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained.







Jennifer Standley







Director of Investor Relations







www.skyquarry.com







