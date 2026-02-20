Markets

SKY Perfect: Tri-Sat Constellation In JPY 283.1 Bln Satellite Constellation Contract With Japan MOD

February 20, 2026 — 06:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. (SKPJF, 9412.T, SKPJY) announced Friday that Tri-Sat Constellation Co., Ltd. has executed a contract with Japan's Ministry of Defense or MOD for the Satellite Constellation Project.

Tri-Sat Constellation is a new Special Purpose Company jointly established by SKY Perfect JSAT, Mitsubishi Electric Corp. and Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

The consortium, comprising SKY Perfect together with six other companies, Mitsubishi Electric, Mitsui, QPS Institute Inc. , Synspective Inc. , Axelspace Corp., and Mitsui Bussan Aerospace Corp., was selected as the winning bidder on December 24, 2025.

The Japanese satellite communication and multi-channel pay TV company noted that the Satellite Constellation Project is a Private Finance Initiative or PFI to establish a satellite constellation operated by private-sector companies. With the initiative, MOD aims to ensure the stable acquisition of imagery essential for maintaining the effectiveness of Japan's stand-off defense capabilities.

Following the General Agreement signed in January 2026, the MOD and Tri-Sat Constellation have now finalized the formal project contract.

The seven companies, under the initiative of Tri-Sat Constellation, will develop and operate a satellite constellation and dedicated ground facilities to acquire imagery, providing high-frequency and stable satellite imagery to meet the needs of the MOD.

SKY Perfect JSAT stated that the company will contribute to Japan's national security and the strengthening of its defense industrial base through the operation of Tri-Sat Constellation and the execution of its assigned responsibilities, ensuring the steady implementation of the Project.

In Tokyo, SKY Perfect shares closed Friday's regular trading at 2,800.00 yen, down 1.06%.

