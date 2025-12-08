SKY Perfect JSAT Signs SpaceX Launch Deals For JSAT-31 And JSAT-32

(RTTNews) - SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. (SKPJF, 9412.T, SKPJY), a Japanese satellite communication and multi-channel pay TV company, on Monday announced that its unit SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation has signed launch contracts with SpaceX for its next-generation communications satellites JSAT-31 and JSAT-32.

JSAT-31 is built on Thales Alenia Space's Space INSPIRE platform and is scheduled to launch in 2028.

JSAT-31 will serve Japan, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands with Ku- and Ka-band capabilities.

The agreement adds to the previously contracted Superbird-9 and three satellites are scheduled to launch one after another beginning in 2027.

The company said JSAT-31 and Superbird-9 are fully flexible satellites equipped with digital payloads that allow dynamic, in-orbit adjustments to coverage and capacity.

The introduction of JSAT-32 will significantly expand Ka-band capacity, effectively doubling the total communications capacity currently provided by the company's fleet of 17 geostationary satellites.

SKY Perfect JSAT is 1.08% higher at JPY 2,059 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

