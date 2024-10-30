Sky Network’s First Climate Disclosure Unveiled

SKY Network Television (SYKWF) has released an update.

Sky Network Television has released its first Climate-Related Disclosure, aligned with Aotearoa New Zealand Climate Standards, covering the year ending June 30, 2024. This move highlights Sky’s commitment to transparency in environmental impacts, which may interest investors looking for sustainable business practices.

