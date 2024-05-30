SKY Network TV Executes Share Buy-Back

SKY Network Television (SYKWF) has released an update.

SKY Network Television Limited has announced the cancellation of 29,999 ordinary fully paid shares due to an on-market buy-back as of May 29, 2024. This new announcement, dated May 30, 2024, signals the company’s latest move in its capital management strategy.

