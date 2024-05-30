SKY Network TV Director Ups Shareholding

SKY Network Television (SYKWF) has released an update.

SKY Network Television Limited director Philip Bowman has increased his stake in the company with the on-market purchase of 50,000 additional shares at NZ$2.4500 each, totaling NZ$122,500 on May 28, 2024. Following the acquisition, Bowman now holds a total of 750,000 fully paid ordinary shares. This move demonstrates a positive director sentiment and may influence investor confidence.

