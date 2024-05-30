News & Insights

SKY Network TV Director Ups Shareholding

May 30, 2024 — 03:24 am EDT

SKY Network Television (SYKWF) has released an update.

SKY Network Television Limited director Philip Bowman has increased his stake in the company with the on-market purchase of 50,000 additional shares at NZ$2.4500 each, totaling NZ$122,500 on May 28, 2024. Following the acquisition, Bowman now holds a total of 750,000 fully paid ordinary shares. This move demonstrates a positive director sentiment and may influence investor confidence.

