SKY Network TV Announces Share Buy-Back Cancellation

SKY Network Television Limited has announced the cancellation of 37,000 ordinary fully paid shares as a result of an on-market buy-back, with the cessation taking place on May 22, 2024. This financial move could reflect the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

