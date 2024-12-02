SKY Network Television Sees Increased Stake by ACC

SKY Network Television (SYKWF) has released an update.

The Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) has increased its stake in SKY Network Television Ltd, now holding 10.564% of the ordinary shares. This marks a notable rise from the previous 9.511% as ACC acquired more shares through on-market transactions. Investors might find this shift in substantial holdings significant for understanding market dynamics around SKY Network Television.

