SKY Network Television Sees Increased Stake by ACC

December 02, 2024 — 09:55 pm EST

SKY Network Television (SYKWF) has released an update.

The Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) has increased its stake in SKY Network Television Ltd, now holding 10.564% of the ordinary shares. This marks a notable rise from the previous 9.511% as ACC acquired more shares through on-market transactions. Investors might find this shift in substantial holdings significant for understanding market dynamics around SKY Network Television.

