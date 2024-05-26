SKY Network Television Concludes Buy-Back

SKY Network Television (SYKWF) has released an update.

SKY Network Television Limited has announced the cessation of 33,500 of its ordinary fully paid securities following an on-market buy-back as of May 24, 2024. The company provided this information in a new announcement made on May 26, 2024, which pertains to changes in its issued capital.

For further insights into SYKWF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.