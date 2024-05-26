News & Insights

SKY Network Television Concludes Buy-Back

May 26, 2024 — 05:47 pm EDT

SKY Network Television (SYKWF) has released an update.

SKY Network Television Limited has announced the cessation of 33,500 of its ordinary fully paid securities following an on-market buy-back as of May 24, 2024. The company provided this information in a new announcement made on May 26, 2024, which pertains to changes in its issued capital.

