SKY Network Executes Share Buy-back

SKY Network Television Limited has announced the cessation of 70,000 ordinary fully paid shares as a result of an on-market buy-back on May 28, 2024. This new announcement, dated May 29, 2024, follows the company’s continuous efforts to manage its issued capital.

