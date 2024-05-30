SKY Network Executes On-Market Share Buy-Back

SKY Network Television (SYKWF) has released an update.

SKY Network Television Limited has announced the cancellation of 140,010 ordinary fully paid shares following an on-market buy-back as of May 30, 2024. This strategic move is part of the company’s capital management program, aimed at optimizing shareholder value.

For further insights into SYKWF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.