Sky Network Director Bolsters Shareholding

May 30, 2024 — 11:09 pm EDT

SKY Network Television (SYKWF) has released an update.

Belinda Leigh Rowe, a director of Sky Network Television, has increased her stake in the company by acquiring an additional 11,000 shares at NZ$2.4 each, totaling NZ$27,060. This purchase, conducted on the market on May 30, 2024, raised her total holdings to 23,000 fully paid ordinary shares. The transaction did not occur during a closed period requiring prior written clearance.

