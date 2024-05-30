Sky Network Director Bolsters Shareholding

SKY Network Television (SYKWF) has released an update.

Belinda Leigh Rowe, a director of Sky Network Television, has increased her stake in the company by acquiring an additional 11,000 shares at NZ$2.4 each, totaling NZ$27,060. This purchase, conducted on the market on May 30, 2024, raised her total holdings to 23,000 fully paid ordinary shares. The transaction did not occur during a closed period requiring prior written clearance.

