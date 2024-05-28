News & Insights

SKY Network Continues Share Buyback Initiative

May 28, 2024 — 05:49 pm EDT

SKY Network Television (SYKWF) has released an update.

SKY Network Television Limited has reported a continuation of its share buyback program, with an additional 70,000 ordinary fully paid shares repurchased on the previous day. To date, the company has bought back a total of 7,538,207 shares, as part of its ongoing efforts to return value to shareholders. This update is the latest in a series of notifications provided to the market, indicating active buyback activity.

