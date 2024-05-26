SKY Network Continues Share Buy-Back Scheme

SKY Network Television (SYKWF) has released an update.

SKY Network Television Limited has updated the market on its ongoing share buy-back program, disclosing the acquisition of an additional 33,500 ordinary shares. This latest transaction is part of a series of systematic buy-backs, with the company having purchased a total of 7,428,407 shares prior to the most recent buy-back. Investors are keeping a keen eye on these activities as they can influence shareholder value and stock market performance.

For further insights into SYKWF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.