SKY Network Continues Share Buy-Back Scheme

May 26, 2024 — 05:47 pm EDT

SKY Network Television (SYKWF) has released an update.

SKY Network Television Limited has updated the market on its ongoing share buy-back program, disclosing the acquisition of an additional 33,500 ordinary shares. This latest transaction is part of a series of systematic buy-backs, with the company having purchased a total of 7,428,407 shares prior to the most recent buy-back. Investors are keeping a keen eye on these activities as they can influence shareholder value and stock market performance.

