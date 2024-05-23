News & Insights

SKY Network Continues Share Buy-Back Program

May 23, 2024 — 05:50 pm EDT

SKY Network Television (SYKWF) has released an update.

SKY Network Television Limited has announced an update on its on-market buy-back, with a total of 47,000 ordinary fully paid shares purchased on the previous day. This latest transaction brings the cumulative total to 7,381,407 shares bought back under the current program, indicating the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

