SKY Network Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

SKY Network Television Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, reporting the acquisition of 140,010 ordinary shares on the previous day. This buy-back is part of a series, with a total of 7,638,206 shares repurchased before the latest transaction. The update, dated May 31, 2024, signals the company’s continued effort to return value to shareholders through market buy-backs.

