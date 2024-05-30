SKY Network Continues On-Market Share Buyback

SKY Network Television (SYKWF) has released an update.

SKY Network Television Limited has announced an ongoing on-market share buyback, with a total of 7,608,207 shares repurchased before the previous day and an additional 29,999 shares bought back on the previous day. The announcement made on May 30, 2024, serves as a daily update to keep shareholders informed about the company’s buy-back activities.

For further insights into SYKWF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.