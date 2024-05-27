SKY Network Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

SKY Network Television (SYKWF) has released an update.

SKY Network Television Limited has updated the market with a notification of its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing the purchase of an additional 76,300 ordinary fully paid shares. With a total of 7,461,907 shares already bought back, the company continues to actively engage in the buy-back process as announced on May 28, 2024. This move indicates SKY Network’s commitment to managing its share capital, which could be of interest to shareholders and potential investors.

For further insights into SYKWF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.