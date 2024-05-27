News & Insights

SKY Network Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

May 27, 2024 — 05:47 pm EDT

SKY Network Television (SYKWF) has released an update.

SKY Network Television Limited has updated the market with a notification of its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing the purchase of an additional 76,300 ordinary fully paid shares. With a total of 7,461,907 shares already bought back, the company continues to actively engage in the buy-back process as announced on May 28, 2024. This move indicates SKY Network’s commitment to managing its share capital, which could be of interest to shareholders and potential investors.

