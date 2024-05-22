News & Insights

SKY Network Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

May 22, 2024 — 05:51 pm EDT

SKY Network Television (SYKWF) has released an update.

SKY Network Television Limited has announced an update on its stock buy-back program, with a total of 7,344,407 ordinary shares already repurchased and an additional 37,000 acquired on the previous day. The buy-back is part of an ongoing effort to manage the company’s share capital, which may interest investors looking for signs of corporate confidence and potential stock value impacts.

