SKY Network Completes Share Buy-Back Cancellation

May 27, 2024 — 05:47 pm EDT

SKY Network Television (SYKWF) has released an update.

SKY Network Television Limited has announced the cancellation of 76,300 of its fully paid ordinary shares as part of an on-market buy-back program, effective May 27, 2024. This strategic move is part of the company’s capital management efforts and may influence the stock’s performance in the financial markets.

